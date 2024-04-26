Record Revenue & Beyond: Join Fireside with CEO of Carbon Revolution May 1 at 4PM ET

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with Carbon Revolution(Nasdaq: CREV) on May 1 at 4 PM ET to discuss the company’s record revenue results, the launch of the Range Rover Sport SVO program, the recent appointment of Bob Lutz as the new Chair of the Board of Director, and more. The live event will feature Carbon Revolution Chief Executive Officer Jake Dingle, moderated by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a video session lasting approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience.

To register, CLICK HERE

Mr. Dingle will discuss:

Record revenue results for the 1H of FY 2024 (ending Dec 31, 2023)

Appointed auto industry legend Bob Lutz as Chair of the Board of Directors

Won an OEM wheel program by a premium brand of a major German automaker

Launched the Range Rover Sport SVO program with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), with more than half of the 2025 Range Rover Sport SVs models sold in the US reportedly featuring Carbon Revolution’s 23-inch carbon fiber wheels

Additional capacity is expected to be added through 2024 and 2025, as programs come on line – with the Australian plant capacity expected to expand to approximately 70,000 wheels per annum in the coming years

Carbon Revolution won the prestigious 2024 Automotive News PACE (Premier Automotive Suppliers’ Contribution to Excellence) Award, one of the industry’s highest honors. The award underscores Carbon Revolution’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the automotive industry.



About Carbon Revolution

Carbon Revolution is a global technology company and Tier 1 OEM supplier, which has successfully innovated, commercialised and industrialised the supply of lightweight carbon fibre wheels to the global automotive industry.

The Company was founded in 2007 with the purpose of bringing disruptive efficiency technology to all vehicles. Carbon Revolution has progressed from single prototypes to designing and manufacturing wheels at scale for some of the world’s most prestigious brands. With over 70,000 Carbon Revolution wheels on the road, Carbon Revolution is the recognised leader in the sector.

Carbon Revolution currently has 18 awarded programs (six in production, seven in development) with five global OEMs, with a further five programs in aftersales. The Company employs over 650 staff predominantly in Australia, as well as in North America and Europe.

About Jake Dingle

Jake Dingle is the Chief Executive Officer of Carbon Revolution, where he started in 2008 as one of the initial investors and founders. Mr. Dingle has a background in engineering, operations, strategy and M&A within Australian listed companies. He previously served as former head of M&A and Corporate Development for Goodman Fielder and has also held positions at BCG, L.E.K. and Tenix Defence Systems.

Mr. Dingle holds a mechanical engineering degree from RMIT with First Class Honours and an MBA from the Melbourne Business School (Dean’s List and Rupert Murdoch Fellow). He is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

