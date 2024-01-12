Record Fed Funds Trade in Futures Points to Short Cover

(Bloomberg) -- A single block trade in the fed funds futures market, struck as the dust settled following Thursday’s December inflation reading, was the biggest size ever seen of its kind.

The trade took place at 10:46am New York time, as price action had calmed following a hot CPI print. It was for 72,000 contracts in the February 2024 tenor, which expires Feb. 29. Sources in the market familiar with the flow say this is the largest single trade, while CME Group could confirm it was the largest sized fed funds block since at least 2016.

The price action was consistent with a buyer and was worth a cash risk-weighting of $3 million per basis point. That’s similar to roughly $15 billion worth of the current 2-year cash note. Large block trades in fed funds markets are common, and not an indication a hedge fund or bank is preparing for, or facing, immediate trouble.

Still, the motivation behind the trade for now remains a mystery.

The expiration date of the contract means that it only captures the Jan. 20 Federal Reserve policy meeting where expectations for a rate cut are close to zero. This would mean the trade is more likely linked to covering an existing short position in the contract, or against another instrument such as futures linked to the Secured Overnight Funding Rate. SOFR versus fed funds trades have grown in popularity since the start of the year following renewed debate on the central bank’s asset runoff.

Open interest, or the amount of new risk, has climbed in the February 2024 contract to almost 500,000 futures, a notional value of $2.5 trillion as of Wednesday’s close. Thursday’s volumes of around 285,000 were a record daily amount for the contract.

Friday’s open interest data, released at the start of the Asia session, should spread more light on the motivation behind the trade and if it was a speculative punt on a January rate cut, or simply covering a short position.

Either way, it was huge trade.

