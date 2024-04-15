Record surge in aluminium prices after UK and US block Russian metal trading

Telegraph reporters
2 min read
0
Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works
Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works

Aluminium prices have surged by a record amount after Britain and the US banned the trade of Russian metals to “prevent the Kremlin funnelling more cash into its war machine”.

The price of aluminium at one point jumped by more than 9pc on the London Metal Exchange (LME) on Monday, which was the biggest rise seen since current trading began in 1987.

Nickel prices also leapt higher, climbing more than 8pc at peak.

The surges came after new US and UK sanctions over the weekend prompted the LME to stop trading new aluminium, copper and nickel produced by Russia.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the ban would “prevent the Kremlin funnelling more cash into its war machine”.

Russia is a major metal producer, accounting for around 5pc of global aluminium supplies, 6pc of nickel and 4pc of copper.

Aluminium is a key component in a wide range of manufacturing, used in everything from car body panels to drinks cans and TVs. A sustained rise in the metal’s cost could therefore be a major inflation headache, threatening to push up a wide range of prices across the economy.

However, analysts at Goldman Sachs said the ban would be unlikely to threaten supply.

Analysts wrote in a note to clients: “Russian producers can continue to sell metal to non U.K./US markets – in this respect there is no immediate tightening implication or trade flow dislocation to Western markets from current structure.”

Both aluminium and nickel prices eased from early peaks as traders digested the announcements over the weekend.

However, contracts for delivery of aluminium in three months remained up 5.3pc at $2625 a tonne by 8am on Monday morning. Nickel was 3.9pc higher at $18,395 a tonne.

The price of copper was largely unmoved on the LME, reflecting the fact that supplies are more diversified and the price typically reflects sentiment about the global economy.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing’s CEO search has a new front-runner—and insiders say it could mean a radical change for the $104 billion ailing planemaker

    And he’s already a member of Boeing’s board.

  • Russia and China trade new copper disguised as scrap to skirt taxes, sanctions

    Copper wire rod was shredded in the remote Xinjiang Uyghur region by an intermediary to make it hard to distinguish from scrap, the sources said, allowing both exporters and importers to profit from differences in tariffs applied to scrap and new metal, the sources said. Russia's export duty on copper rod was 7% in December, lower than the 10% levy on scrap. Imports of copper rod into China are taxed at 4%, and there is no duty on Russian scrap imports.

  • I'm 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    With $2.5 million in cash, $500,000 in an IRA and average Social Security benefits, someone who’s 67 is likely in a pretty good spot for retirement. However, retiring comfortably involves more than financial resources. It also requires balancing income and expenses. With that in mind, it may be necessary to reduce lifestyle costs or invest […] The post I’m 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset

  • Apple faces worst iPhone slump since Covid as China rivals rise

    Apple's iPhone shipments slid a worse-than-projected 10% in the March quarter, reflecting flagging sales in China despite a broader smartphone industry rebound.

  • Morning Bid: Nervy markets await Israel's response, Fed outlook

    European shares look set to track Asia's negative lead on Monday after a weekend dominated by news of escalating tensions in the Middle East and fears of a wider regional conflict. The flight to safety began with talk last week of an Iranian strike on Israel and, after a raid with some 300 drones and missiles, the focus now turns to Israel's reply. Going some way to keeping that risk capped, U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the U.S. will not take part in a counter-offensive against Iran.

  • Bad News: Americans' Magic Number for Retirement Rises Rises to New High

    Americans believe they will need $1.27 million to retire comfortably, according to the latest set of findings from Northwestern Mutual's 2023 Planning & Progress Study. That number continues to increase, up from $1.25 million reported last year. High-net-worth individuals – those with more … Continue reading → The post Americans' Magic Number for Retirement Rises to $1.27 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nike’s boss says remote work was hurting innovation, so the company realigned and is ‘ruthlessly’ focused on building a disruptive pipeline

    "And in hindsight, it turns out, it’s really hard to do bold, disruptive innovation, to develop a boldly disruptive shoe on Zoom."

  • Chip Plant Wizard Faces Hokkaido’s Bitter Weather in Latest Test

    (Bloomberg) -- The Japanese construction firm Kajima Corp. has ridden a boom in building semiconductor plants to a surge in its revenue and stock price. Now, the Tokyo company will have to navigate bitter conditions on the northern island of Hokkaido to keep up that success. Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as China Rivals RiseIran’s Missile Barrage Was an Error

  • The 5 years before retirement are critical — get it wrong and you can kiss your big plans goodbye. Here's why

    This is a crucial time to get things in order.

  • Is It Time For Me to 'Unretire?'

    Unretirement refers to retirees who reenter the workforce after retirement. This trend is driven by various factors, including longer life expectancies, financial considerations and a desire to engage in other forms of meaningful work or productive activities. Unretirement can take various forms, such as part-time employment, consulting, volunteering, or starting a new entrepreneurial venture. Here’s […] The post What Is Unretirement? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.