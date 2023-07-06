Record tax haul from non-doms triggers fears of wealth creator exodus

Labour announced plans to scrap the non-dom system after the media storm surrounding Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty - Ian West/PA

Ultra-wealth non-dom taxpayers have been hit by a record raid from HMRC amid fears that surging costs will drive wealth creators out of the country.

Non-doms and deemed domiciled individuals paid £12.4bn in tax in the financial year ending 2022, despite the fact that the number of people with non-dom status has slumped since the pandemic, according to official data.

This was up by 10pc year-on-year and the largest total on record since the statistics first began to be collected in 2008.

The tax take was up despite a drop in the number of non-doms compared to the pre-pandemic years, because rule changes introduced in 2017 mean more and more wealthy internationals are losing their tax perks.

People classified as non-doms for tax purposes – those who are UK residents but have a permanent home outside the country – pay British taxes only on income earned here for the first seven years. After this point, they pay an annual fee to benefit from this remittance. This starts at £30,000 and rises to £60,000.

In 2017, the Government changed the rules so that if a non-dom has been resident in the UK for 15 of the 20 years leading up to the year in which they are doing their tax return, their tax status changes to deemed domicile. This means that they have to pay UK tax rates on their worldwide income – putting them at risk of huge increases in their tax bills.

Lucy Woodward, a partner in the private wealth team at Saffery Champness, said the shift to becoming deemed domiciled has already pushed some wealthy internationals to leave the UK.

Chris Etherington, private client partner at RSM accountants, said the 2017 measures were “an attack on non-doms”. But he warned that much bigger blows are in the pipeline.

In the tax year after 2022, those deemed domiciled will also get hit by the Chancellor’s stealth tax raid on incomes and inheritance. Higher earners face a disproportionate hit from the tax threshold freezes because a larger share of their income falls into the top tax bracket.

Labour, currently leading in the polls to win the next general election, has pledged to scrap the non-dom system altogether.

Mr Etherington said: “The biggest concern among a lot of our clients is around what Labour’s proposals are in abolishing the non-dom status altogether. I think individuals who are globally mobile will take action if the domicile status was taken away.”

The number of new arrivals is already tapering off, he added.

Ms Woodward said she already has a high net worth client who says he will leave the UK if the non-dom system is scrapped.

She added: “It is also the public opinion against non-doms and that sense feeling unwelcome.”

Labour announced its plans after the media storm that followed revelations that Akshata Murty, the Prime Minister’s wife, had nom-dom status, which she has since revoked.

