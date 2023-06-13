Record wage growth increases pressure for further interest rate rises

London bridge, commuters walking bridge sidewalk - Grant Faint/The Image Bank Unreleased

Wages have grown at their fastest pace on record outside of the pandemic, heaping pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates to avoid an inflationary spiral.

Regular pay excluding bonuses increased by 7.2pc in the three months to April, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The figure was ahead of economists’ predictions of 6.9pc and higher than of an upwardly revised 6.8pc in the previous three months.

Average regular pay growth for the private sector was also the largest outside the pandemic at 7.6pc, while public sector pay increased 5.6pc, the largest since August to October 2003.

The latest figures will make for uncomfortable reading in Threadneedle Street.

The Bank of England’s rate-setters are expected to raise interest rates for the 13th consecutive time next week in a blow to households.

Policymakers look to wage growth as an indicator of how embedded inflation is becoming in the economy despite the initial shock from the energy crisis subsiding.

Despite the red-hot pay figures, employees continue to see their real wages deteriorate, as high inflation of 8.7pc eats away any pay gains and hammers households.

Real pay fell by 2pc when including bonuses, down from 3pc in January to March.

There were some signs of the UK’s labour supply woes easing in the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, which are likely to be welcomed by policy-makers.

The number of people in employment reached a record high in the latest quarter, although relative to the size of the population the rate remains below pre-Covid levels.

It came as economic inactivity – meaning the share of people neither in work nor job-hunting – fell by 0.4 percentage points on the quarter to 21pc in February to April.

The decrease was driven by people who were classed as inactive for “other reasons” and those looking after family or home.

It suggests that the cost of living crisis is pushing people back into work. However, the number of people who are out of work because they have been classed as long-term sick yet again broke another record well past 2.5 million.

Despite pay soaring, signs are also mounting of a gradual labour market slowdown, with the number of vacancies falling by 79,000 on the quarter.

This is the 11th consecutive fall, as companies say economic pressures are weighing on recruitment.

There were 257,000 working days lost because of labour disputes in April 2023.

