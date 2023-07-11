Record wage rises fuel fears of more rate hikes - latest updates

The Office for National Statistics released its data on wage growth across Britain - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

New figures show wages continue to rise at a record pace across Britain, fuelling fears that the Bank of England will have to enact more aggressive interest rate increases to tame inflation.

Wages in the UK excluding bonuses grew at the fastest pace on record in the three months to May, at 7.3pc.



The Office for National Statistics said this equals the highest growth rate ever, which was also seen last month and during the pandemic in the spring of 2021.



Pay growth is one of the key measures the Bank of England watches for signs of inflation becoming embedded in the economy. Continued record growth will fuel expectations in the City of more aggressive rate hikes ahead.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey on Monday night warned that “both price and wage increases at current rates are not consistent with the inflation target.”



The red-hot figure points to an intensifying wage-price spiral and could sway the Bank’s panel of rate-setters to opt for another outsized hike in borrowing costs of 0.5 percentage points at the next meeting in August. Traders ramped up bets on another large hike in the wake of the latest wage data.

Another 0.5 percentage point increase would take the base rate to 5.5pc, the highest level since late 2007.

07:49 AM BST

Wage growth data will mean 'more pain for borrowers'

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said there are “some hopeful signs” in today’s job data from the Office for National Statistics.

She pointed to the number of vacancies falling and more people coming out of inactivity back into the labour market.

She said: “There is also a suggestion that recent interest rate rises are starting to feed through, with a reduction in payrolled employees and a slight increase in the historically low rate of unemployment.”

However, her positive tone was the exception.

Bradley Post, managing director of Rift, said “the economic cracks are certainly starting to appear,” adding that the “stagnant level of wage growth... will do little to help negate the far higher cost of living seen at present”.

John Choong, market and equity analyst at InvestingReviews.co.uk, said the jobs data “will translate into more pain for borrowers” as it becomes more likely that the Bank of England will raise rates.

Yael Selfin, Chief Economist at KPMG UK, added: “Today’s data confirm that the labour market is still too hot, as pay growth remains uncomfortably high.”

07:37 AM BST

Wage data points to quarter point interest rate rise, say economists

Average weekly earnings excluding bonuses actually remained flat at 7.3pc in the three months to May after figures for the period to April were revised up, the Office for National Statistics said.

However, this was still equal to the highest readings on record, also recorded in mid-2021 when the figures were

distorted by the pandemic. Economists had expected a slowdown to 7.1pc.

Capital Economics UK economist Ashley Webb said:

The labour market became less tight in May and there are some signs of momentum in wage growth slowing a bit. But with wage growth still well above the levels consistent with the 2pc inflation target, this won’t ease the Bank of England’s inflation fears significantly. Our forecast is for the Bank to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in August, from 5pc now to 5.25pc, but we can’t rule out another 50 basis point hike. Much will depend on June’s CPI inflation data due next Wednesday.

07:30 AM BST

Job vacancies pushing up inflation, says Hunt

Following the latest employment figures, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

Our jobs market is strong with unemployment low by historical standards. But we still have around one million job vacancies, pushing up inflation even further. Our labour market reforms - including expanding free childcare next year - will help to build the high wage, high growth, low inflation economy we all want to see.

07:27 AM BST

Private sector pay hits record outside pandemic

ONS figures show workers in the private sector were handed pay rises averaging 7.7pc when excluding bonuses, the largest on record outside of the pandemic.

Senior economics reporter Eir Nolsøe has been examining the data:

Public sector staff were given a 5.8pc boost, the highest since 2001. Despite the large pay increases, workers are still suffering falls in their real incomes. Salaries on average fell by 0.8pc when adjusting for inflation, which stood at 8.7pc in May. Meanwhile, the UK’s employment rate edged slightly upwards in the three months to May to 76pc. Unemployment rose by 0.2 percentage points to 4pc. The economic inactivity rate, which measures the number of people out of work but not looking for employment, fell by 0.4 percentage points to 20.8pc. In a sign that higher interest rates and economic uncertainty are starting to hit the labour market, vacancies fell for the 12th consecutive month to 1,034,000.

07:24 AM BST

Pound hits 15-month high as wages surge

The pound has jumped to a 15-month high as jobs data showed wages are rising at a record pace outside the pandemic.

Sterling increased 0.4pc to tip above $1.29 as increases in pay mean the Bank of England may raise interest rates higher for longer to tame inflation.

It was last at that level in April last year.

The pound has climbed 0.2pc against the euro, sending it back toward 85p.

07:17 AM BST

Job vacancies falling at faster pace

The employment rate and the unemployment rate increased in the three months to May, compared to the previous quarter.

The UK employment rate was estimated at 76pc, 0.2 percentage points higher than the previous quarter but 0.6 percentage points lower than before the pandemic.

Office for National Statistics’ director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said:

Total employment grew in the latest three months while the number of people actively looking for work also increased, both driven by men rejoining the labour market. While the total number of vacancies remain high, it has now been falling for a year and the pace of decline has accelerated recently. Pay excluding bonuses has again risen at record levels in cash terms. Due to high inflation, however, the real value of weekly earnings are still falling, although now at its slowest rate since since the end of 2021. The number of working days lost to strikes fell back to their lowest level in nearly a year, with a notable drop in public sector disruption.

07:09 AM BST

Inflation means real pay is still falling

Wages increased by a record 7.2pc in June but pay fell in real terms.

Adjusted for inflation, wages slumped by 1.2pc for total pay and 0.8pc for regular pay in the year to March to May.

Meanwhile, the rate of UK unemployment rose to 4pc in the three months to May, up from 3.8pc in the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics said.

Headline indicators for the UK labour market for March to May 2023 show:



▪️ employment was 76.0%

▪️ unemployment was 4.0%

▪️ economic inactivity was 20.8%



07:02 AM BST

Good morning

Wages surged across the UK at a record pace in a blow to the Bank of England’s efforts to avoid an inflationary spiral.

Pay excluding bonuses increased by 7.3pc in June, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher ahead US inflation data that traders hope will show price rises are easing, reducing the need for more interest rate hikes.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices rose.

Wall Street stocks ended higher on Monday following last week’s losses, while Federal Reserve officials’ comments bolstered bets that the US central bank could be nearing the end of its rate tightening cycle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.6pc at 33,944.40.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2pc at 4,409.53, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also climbed 0.2pc to 13,685.48.

Overnight, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2pc to 3,208.38 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.3pc to 32,279.8. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1pc to 18,655.50.

The Kospi in Seoul surged 1.4pc to 2,555.09 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 jumped 1.1pc to 7,078.50.

New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets advanced.

