How to record a Zoom meeting: 5 easy steps to save meeting to cloud or your computer.

Daryl Perry, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Mostly because of the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom has become a mainstay in many people’s lives across the world. The company announced as of April 2020, it has 300 million daily Zoom meeting participants. The convenience of being able to host meetings online across friend groups, companies and classrooms proved to be beneficial, even in 2022 as more people returned to the office and school buildings.

As a result, it can be important to know how to record a meeting. Users can either record a copy to their computer’s local hard drive or use the cloud recording option.

Zoom tips: Want to blur your background or use another virtual look? Here’s how.

Just curious?: We're here to help with life's everyday questions

How to record a Zoom meeting

  1. Press the “Record” button at the bottom right of your screen. This appears after starting a meeting.

  2. Once the recording has started, you’ll see the red light in the upper left corner of the window.

  3. Click on the pause button to pause the recording.

  4. Click on the play button to resume recording.

  5. Click on the stop button to stop recording.

Zoom recordings are stored on your computer’s hard drive, unless you have cloud recording enabled. Cloud recording takes approximately twice as long to process. It might take up to 24 hours to process depending on processing loads, according to Zoom.

How to cloud record a Zoom recording

Make sure your device meets the system and Zoom account requirements for cloud recording.

  1. Enable cloud recording.

  2. Click the “Record” button.

  3. Click on the pause, stop or “end meeting” button to stop recording.

Zoom will send you an email when the cloud recording has finished processing. According to Zoom Support, the first link in the email is for the host. The second is for the meeting participants. starting a meeting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to record a Zoom meeting using cloud recording or your computer

