Recordable Optical Disc Market valuation of US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Recordable Optical Disc Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recordable optical disc market, which was valued at approximately US$ 2.5 Bn in 2022, is estimated to see bearishness in the coming years, as per the new report published by Future Market Insights (FMI).



Recordable Optical Disc Market Size (2022) US$ 2.5 Bn Projected Market Value (2029) US$ 2 Bn Estimated Market Growth Rate (2022-2029) -3% CAGR Dominant Product Type (2022) Blu-ray Discs – 68.4%

As per the report, revenues are likely to taper off at a CAGR of -3.0% during 2022-2029, as a general sense of obsoleteness looms large. The sluggishness is despite the reliance on optical forms for storage, according to FMI’s research.

According to the report, emergence of prominent media-services providers, such as Spotify, Apple Music and TIDAL, started tugging on the popularity of recordable optical disc formats. Media service providers rewrote the rules of media consumption and the adoption rate of these media streaming services grew by leaps and bounds. Skyrocketing subscriber base of these prominent media service providers resulted in some major revenue dips for the recordable optic disc market, creating significant tribulations for market players to make effective sales pitches.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-691

“Evolution of non-physical media with greater storage capabilities has led to marked decrease in consumer preference. The shift toward cloud-based suites is also pushing down the sales of recordable optical disc, as cloud storage provides an agile and reliable platform for data storage and accessibility,” says the FMI report.

The study opines that sales of recordable optical disc started plummeted in parallel with the growth of public and private cloud services - Amazon Web Services, IBM Bluemix and Microsoft Azure to name a few. These platforms offer excellent cloud services with extensive database storage, content delivery speed, and multiple other functionalities, helping online media streaming platforms to exponentially grow and expand. Such factors are foreshadowing a bleak future for recordable optical disc forms, unravels the research analysis.

Story continues

‘Manufacture-On-Demand’ DVDs and Blu-Ray Discs - Marking a New Milestone for Growth

As per the report, the trend of ‘manufacture-on-demand’ DVDs and blu-rays of popular TV shows and movies is working in favor of the market players. For instance, Amazon exclusively sells a series of ‘manufacture-on-demand’ DVDs and blu-rays of popular Nickelodeon shows and movies. Moreover, popular media-services providers, such as Netflix, have also started bringing back popular TV series and movies in DVD and blu-ray formats to treat their loyal subscribers, which in turn has resulted in a promising comeback for DVDs and blu-ray discs.

The report opines that blu-ray disc will continue being the top-seller, with revenues estimated to approach US$ 2 Bn in 2022. Optimum storage capacities with ‘best-in-class’ features remain two of the key selling points of blu-ray discs. Sales of recordable optical disc via online channels will continue to put offline channels in the shade. The convenience of choosing from multiple varieties and availing best deals and offers are two of the major growth pacesetters of online channels over offline, states the research study.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-691

Professional Use of Recordable Optical Disc to Show Positive Leaps,

As per the report, media houses continue to rely on recordable optical disc formats for local storage, followed by software and IT ecosystems. Key players in the recordable optical disc market are focusing on incremental innovations that would further help them boost their sustenance in the market.

Apart from product features, brands are also focusing on nourishing the longevity of their recordable optical disc offerings via reflective layers. In addition, strategic partnerships seem to the best way forward for the brands to sustain with considerable revenue growth, states the research study. For instance, in 2018, Sony made the official announcement of optical disc archive system with support from the partner companies. Moreover, it also signed a definitive License agreement with Mitsubishi Chemical Media Co., Ltd. (MCM), which is aimed at rolling out new and advanced models of optical disc archive cartridges.

Recordable Optical Disc Industry Report Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis Units for Sales, US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered • North America



• Latin America



• Europe



• East Asia



• South Asia & Pacific



• Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered • United States



• Canada



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Germany



• U.K.



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• China



• Japan



• South Korea



• India



• Indonesia



• Malaysia



• Singapore



• Australia



• New Zealand



• Turkey



• South Africa



• and GCC Countries Key Market Segments Covered • Product Type



• Sales Channel



• End Use



• Storage Capacity



• Region Key Companies Profiled • RITEK Corporation



• CMC Magnetics Corporation



• Singulus Technologies



• LITE ON Corporation



• Falcon Technologies International LLC



• Princo Corp.



• R Image Corp.



• Vinpower Digital



• Disc Makers



• Primera Technology



• Verbatim Request Customization@ Available upon Request

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

Data Exfiltration Market: The data exfiltration services market is projected to grow from US$ 66.5 Bn in 2020 to US$ 145.1 Bn by 2031, at an expected CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Content as a Service (CaaS) Market: The content as a service market is projected to grow with a remarkable CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Cloud Telephony Services Market: The cloud telephony services market is projected to grow from US$ 23.1 Bn in 2020 to US$ 67.1 Bn by 2031, at an expected CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

AI in Telecommunication Market: According to latest research, AI in Telecommunication market is estimated to reach around 12 Bn in 2031 with an expected CAGR of 35%.

Long Haul Solutions Market: Long haul solutions market was valued ~US$ 6.1 Bn in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~9.2% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

In-Store Analytics Market: In-Store Analytics market is projected to record more than 25% growth rate during the forecast period and expected to reach US$ 5 Bn by 2031.

Packet Optical Networking Market: The packet optical networking market is projected to grow from US$ 21 Bn in 2020 to US$ 92 Bn by 2031, at an expected CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Optical Cross Connect Market: The optical cross connect market is projected to grow with an impressive CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031.

HR Analytics Market: The HR analytics market is projected to grow from US$ 2.9 Bn in 2020 to US$ 10.5 Bn by 2031, at an expected CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Gamification in Education Market: Gamification in Education market is projected to record more than 30% growth rate during the forecast period and expected to reach US$ 2 Bn by 2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/recordable-optical-disc-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/recordable-optical-disc-market



