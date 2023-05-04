U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

The recording of Šiaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for 1Q of 2023

During the Investor Conference Webinar Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Donatas Savickas, CFO introduced the Bank’s financial results for the 1Q of 2023 and recent developments and answered the participant questions afterwards.

The recording of it can be found on Nasdaq youtube channel there.

Presentation and the recording of webinar are also posted on the Bank's website https://sb.lt/en/investors

Šiaulių bankas thanks all participants.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt, +370 5 203 22 00