U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,156.50
    +9.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,308.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,586.25
    +45.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,947.90
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.69
    -1.45 (-1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.40
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.16 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.42
    -0.11 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2202
    +0.0066 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1700
    -0.2380 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,821.58
    +183.46 (+0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.31
    -2.18 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,983.96
    +36.36 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Recording of LHV Group's 14 February investor webinar

AS LHV Group
·1 min read
AS LHV Group
AS LHV Group

On 14 February LHV Group held a virtual investor meeting to give an overview of the 2023 Financial plan and five year financial forecast. The plans of the company were introduced by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, Kadri Kiisel, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Pank and Vahur Vallistu, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Varahaldus. A macro-economic outlook was presented by economist Kristo Aab.

The live coverage was followed by 36 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://youtu.be/3OlRl-ZvzWo.
The presentation (in English): https://www.lhv.ee/assets/files/investor/LHV_Group_Financial_Plan_2023-EN.pdf.

 

Priit Rum
LHV Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee


Recommended Stories