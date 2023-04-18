U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

Recording of LHV Group's 18 April investor webinar

·1 min read
To give an overview of the 2023 Q1 financial results, LHV Group organised an investor meeting webinar on 18 April. The overview of the company's progress was presented Kadri Kiisel, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Pank and Vahur Vallistu, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Varahaldus.

The live coverage was followed by 20 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://youtu.be/R1Apv47HV7E

Presentation (in English): https://www.lhv.ee/assets/files/investor/LHV_Group_Presentation_2023-Q1-EN.pdf.


Priit Rum
Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee