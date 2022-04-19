U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

Recording of LHV Group's 19 April investor webinar

AS LHV Group
·1 min read
AS LHV Group
AS LHV Group

To give an overview of the 2022 Q1 financial results, LHV Group organised an investor meeting webinar on 19 April. The overview of the company's progress was presented by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, Kadri Kiisel, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Pank and Vahur Vallistu, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Varahaldus.

The live coverage was followed by 13 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://youtu.be/WqaQNd5_R3w.

Presentation (in English): https://investor.lhv.ee/assets/files/LHV_Group_Presentation_2022-04-EN.pdf.


Priit Rum
Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee


