U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,880.34
    +49.49 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,427.34
    +354.73 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,493.72
    +133.67 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.11
    +32.69 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.68
    -0.92 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.90
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    -0.10 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0242
    +0.0091 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9800
    +0.0200 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2016
    +0.0064 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5990
    -0.5230 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,167.12
    +52.12 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.38
    +10.53 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.40
    +39.16 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Recording of LHV Group's 19 July investor webinar

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AS LHV Group
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LHV1T.TL
    Watchlist
AS LHV Group
AS LHV Group

To give an overview of the 2022 Q2 financial results, LHV Group organised an investor meeting webinar on 19 July. The overview of the company's progress was presented by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, Kadri Kiisel, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Pank and Vahur Vallistu, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Varahaldus.

The live coverage was followed by 15 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://youtu.be/FUlE3iT89Hk.

Presentation (in English): https://www.lhv.ee/assets/files/investor/LHV_Group_Presentation_2022-07-EN.pdf.

 

Marthi Lepik
Communications Specialist
Phone: +372 5666 2944
Email: marthi.lepik@lhv.ee



Recommended Stories