MILWAUKEE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against View (NASDAQ: VIEW). The investigation results from inaccurate statements View may have made regarding its business operations and financial statements.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)

Click here to learn more about the case: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/view-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether View has properly accounted for its warranty accrual. As a result, View has postponed the release of its financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this case, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/view-inc.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Please call us for more information. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recover-losses-ademi-llp-investigates-claims-of-securities-fraud-against-view-inc-301357582.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP