Recovered the business, Zipmex shares its roadmap and crypto outlook in 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zipmex, a leading crypto platform in the Asia Pacific region, shares its 2023 roadmap along with crypto industry outlook during their company event. The event was also attended by COFTRA's representatives Yovian Andri P., S.H., S.E., Ak., M.M., L.L.M. (Coordinator of Lawmaking and Regulatory Services) and Rio Ramadhani, S.H. (Sub-Coordinator of Lawmaking and Regulatory Services) with participation from Asih Karnengsih, Chairwoman of Asosiasi Blockchain Indonesia.

From left to right: Yovian Andri P (Coordinator of Lawmaking and Regulatory Services - COFTRA), Asih Karnengsih (Chairwoman - Asosiasi Blockchain Indonesia), Erdina Oudang (Head of Public Policy - Zipmex Indonesia), and Rio Ramadhani (Subcoordinator of Lawmaking and Regulatory Services - COFTRA)

A report from Data Reportal shows the crypto industry is progressing in January 2023. The value of Bitcoin has increased by more than 35 percent since early 2023. At the same time, NonFungible's data indicates that there has been a slight uptick in NFT trading at the start of 2023. Meanwhile in Indonesia, CoinFolks Crypto Research says both BTC and ETH movement tended to be bearish in 2022. However, the research also shares several possible scenarios for crypto assets, one of them being the potential of Bitcoin to be bullish to a price of $48,000 in 2023. Additionally, it states that the crypto industry will experience sideways, a condition that equals with Bitcoin's 4-years cycle.

Erdina Oudang, Head of Public Policy, Zipmex Indonesia shares, "Zipmex's mission is to become the most trusted digital assets platform in Southeast Asia. Despite the turmoil that the crypto industry faced in 2022, Zipmex Indonesia has been successful in recovering from the tough year and has even managed to reactivate customers' access to their assets and resume operations, while still making improvements on its business and products."

Within the past several months, Zipmex has been showing its commitment. The company has re-enabled full Z Wallet access and re-opened its crypto exchange, enabling over 90 digital assets for trading for all of Zipmex users in Indonesia. "Progressing the company's recovery in all of our markets along with ensuring our customers' security will continue to be the main priorities in our roadmap. We are also working closely with Bappebti and A-B-I to support the industry growth and to build a healthy ecosystem in Indonesia," Erdina added.

Story continues

Acting Head of CoFTRA, Didid Noordiatmoko, in his remarks delivered by the Coordinator of Lawmaking and Regulatory Services, Yovian Andri P, said that Zipmex's management has been cooperating well with the regulator in facing the challenges, especially in protecting their users' data and funds and restoring their customers' trust.

"We have been working together closely with Zipmex to figure out the best solutions to resolve issues and challenges faced by Zipmex. As we see now, Zipmex has been recovering and resuming their business as usual. Customer transactions are going smoothly and soon Zipmex will also open registration for new users. We also acknowledge and appreciate Zipmex's commitment to fulfil COFTRA's new regulatory requirements. We hope Zipmex will continue to contribute to Indonesia's crypto and blockchain industry in the near future," he said.

Asih Karnengsih, Chairwoman of Asosiasi Blockchain Indonesia said that the recovery of Zipmex shows the crypto asset market growth in Indonesia. She also said that the association would be fully committed to support exchange platforms in Indonesia, one of which is Zipmex, which has provided crypto education on its official website and social media platforms to enhance crypto literacy.

"I find 2022 to be an interesting year for all stakeholders within the crypto ecosystem. There are many things that we can learn from the events that happened in 2022, either for regulators, crypto exchanges, users, and investors. This is one of the reasons why COFTRA's initiative in launching the Crypto Literacy Month is important. We are excited to celebrate the Crypto Literacy Month supported by the Ministry of Commerce and the Commodity Futures Trading Authority," she added.

Additionally, Zipmex, COFTRA, and A-B-I also shared their outlook for crypto trends in the year of 2023, some of which are:

The growing regulations of DeFi is expected to improve investors' confidence in DeFi

The global crypto market is predicted to remain sideways

Stablecoins, Bitcoin, and Ethereum which have high utilities and also large market cap will continue to remain as alternatives until CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) is widely implemented, and

The infrastructure of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, such as exchanges, wallets, and the network will improve and become easier to use

The positive enthusiasm shown by the government for the blockchain and crypto industry is a positive sign for the industry's growth and development in the country.

To hold such an event is a start for Zipmex in achieving the goal and supporting the development of the crypto industry in Indonesia. As one of the players within the industry, Zipmex will continue to comply with the regulations and remains committed to promoting the adoption of blockchain and crypto in the Asia-Pacific region. Zipmex hopes for more collaborations between all stakeholders in the industry to support the growth of a thriving crypto and blockchain ecosystem in Indonesia.

SOURCE Zipmex