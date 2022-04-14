Recovered Paper Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Insights and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Recovered Paper - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Recovered Paper Market Statistics

Imports $10,899.7 Million USD Exports $9,843.4 Million USD Top Importers China, India, Germany Top Exporters U.S., UK, Netherlands

In 2021, the global recovered paper market was finally on the rise to reach $46.4B after three years of decline. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +2.0% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations being observed in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of 16% against the previous year. Global consumption peaked at $47.5B in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, consumption failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

Recovered Paper Consumption by Country

China (67M tonnes) constituted the country with the largest volume of recovered paper consumption, accounting for 28% of total volume. Moreover, recovered paper consumption in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest consumer, the United States (29M tonnes), twofold. Germany (22M tonnes) ranked third in terms of total consumption with a 9% share. REQUEST FREE DATA

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of volume in China amounted to +2.1%. The remaining consuming countries recorded the following average annual rates of consumption growth: the United States (-0.3% per year) and Germany (+2.1% per year). REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, China ($17.6B) led the market, alone. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the United States ($4.8B). It was followed by Germany.

Recovered Paper Production

In 2021, approx. 231M tonnes of recovered paper were produced worldwide; approximately equating the previous year. In general, production, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 when the production volume increased by 4.7% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global production reached the peak volume at 235M tonnes in 2017; however, from 2018 to 2021, production remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, recovered paper production expanded modestly to $43B in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +1.9% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with only minor fluctuations being observed in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 when the production volume increased by 20% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global production reached the peak level at $47.6B in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Production by Country

The countries with the highest volumes of recovered paper production in 2021 were China (54M tonnes), the United States (45M tonnes) and Japan (19M tonnes), together comprising 51% of global production. Germany, South Korea, the UK, France, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Spain and India lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 27%.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of recovered paper production, amongst the main producing countries, was attained by India, while recovered paper production for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Recovered Paper Exports

In 2021, after four years of decline, there was significant growth in shipments abroad of recovered paper, when their volume increased by 11% to 49M tonnes. Overall, exports, however, showed a relatively flat trend pattern. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs at 60M tonnes in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, recovered paper exports surged to $9.8B in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +1.4% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Over the period under review, global exports attained the maximum at $12.1B in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure.

Exports by Country

The United States was the largest exporter of recovered paper in the world, with the volume of supplies finishing at 16M tonnes, which was approx. 33% of total exports in 2021. The UK (4.3M tonnes) occupied the second position in the ranking, followed by France (2.7M tonnes), the Netherlands (2.4M tonnes), Japan (2.4M tonnes) and Germany (2.3M tonnes). All these countries together occupied near 28% share of total volume. Italy (1.7M tonnes), Canada (1.7M tonnes), Poland (1.3M tonnes), Belgium (1.2M tonnes), Australia (1.1M tonnes) and the Czech Republic (0.8M tonnes) occupied a relatively small share of total exports.

In value terms, the United States ($3.3B) remains the largest recovered paper supplier worldwide, comprising 34% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the UK ($1B), with a 10% share of total supplies. It was followed by the Netherlands, with a 5.3% share.

In the United States, recovered paper exports increased at an average annual rate of +1.2% over the period from 2007-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: the UK (+1.5% per year) and the Netherlands (-0.6% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The average recovered paper export price stood at $200 per tonne in 2021, jumping by 40% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the UK ($237 per tonne), while Germany ($150 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Czech Republic, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Recovered Paper Imports

In 2021, purchases abroad of recovered paper was finally on the rise to reach 59M tonnes after four years of decline. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.2% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations throughout the analyzed period. Over the period under review, global imports attained the peak figure at 60M tonnes in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, recovered paper imports surged to $10.9B in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +1.6% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Global imports peaked at $11.9B in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, imports failed to regain the momentum.

Imports by Country

In 2021, China (13M tonnes), distantly followed by India (7.4M tonnes), Germany (6.9M tonnes), Indonesia (3.4M tonnes), the Netherlands (3.2M tonnes) and Vietnam (3.1M tonnes) were the largest importers of recovered paper, together comprising 64% of total volume. The following importers - Austria (2.2M tonnes), Spain (2M tonnes), Mexico (1.8M tonnes), Thailand (1.6M tonnes), Taiwan (Chinese) (1.5M tonnes), South Korea (1.4M tonnes) and Turkey (1.2M tonnes) - together made up 20% of total imports.

In value terms, the largest recovered paper importing markets worldwide were China ($2.3B), India ($1.8B) and Germany ($1.2B), with a combined 49% share of global imports. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, Mexico, Indonesia, Vietnam, Austria, Spain, Turkey, South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan (Chinese), which together accounted for a further 34%.

In terms of the main importing countries, Turkey saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average recovered paper import price amounted to $185 per tonne, jumping by 23% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Mexico ($288 per tonne), while Taiwan (Chinese) ($132 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Turkey, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

