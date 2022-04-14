U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,550.00
    +68.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,228.75
    +7.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.83
    -1.42 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.20
    -12.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    -0.28 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.60
    -2.66 (-10.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3870
    -0.3010 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,159.93
    +1,244.12 (+3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.20
    +22.55 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.78
    +3.98 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Recovered Paper Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Insights and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·8 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Hanna Paper Recycling, Hebei Dafa Paper Co., DS Smith, American Eagle Paper Mills, APC Paper Group, Boise Paper, BPM Inc., Century Paper, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Delta Paper, Domtar Corporation, Donco Recycling Solutions, Erving Industries, Evergreen Packaging LLC, Finch Paper LLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Greenpac Mill, Marcal Paper, Midwest Paper Group, PABCO Paper, PaperWorks Industries, Republic Paperboard Company LLC, UP Paper LLC, WestRock Company, White Birch Paper, Guangzhou Paper Group, Hubei Jinzhuang Technology Renewable Resources Co.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Recovered Paper - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Recovered Paper Market Statistics

Imports

$10,899.7 Million USD

Exports

$9,843.4 Million USD

Top Importers

China, India, Germany

Top Exporters

U.S., UK, Netherlands

In 2021, the global recovered paper market was finally on the rise to reach $46.4B after three years of decline. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +2.0% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations being observed in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of 16% against the previous year. Global consumption peaked at $47.5B in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, consumption failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

Recovered Paper Consumption by Country

China (67M tonnes) constituted the country with the largest volume of recovered paper consumption, accounting for 28% of total volume. Moreover, recovered paper consumption in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest consumer, the United States (29M tonnes), twofold. Germany (22M tonnes) ranked third in terms of total consumption with a 9% share. REQUEST FREE DATA

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of volume in China amounted to +2.1%. The remaining consuming countries recorded the following average annual rates of consumption growth: the United States (-0.3% per year) and Germany (+2.1% per year). REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, China ($17.6B) led the market, alone. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the United States ($4.8B). It was followed by Germany.

Recovered Paper Production

In 2021, approx. 231M tonnes of recovered paper were produced worldwide; approximately equating the previous year. In general, production, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 when the production volume increased by 4.7% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global production reached the peak volume at 235M tonnes in 2017; however, from 2018 to 2021, production remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, recovered paper production expanded modestly to $43B in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +1.9% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with only minor fluctuations being observed in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 when the production volume increased by 20% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global production reached the peak level at $47.6B in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Production by Country

The countries with the highest volumes of recovered paper production in 2021 were China (54M tonnes), the United States (45M tonnes) and Japan (19M tonnes), together comprising 51% of global production. Germany, South Korea, the UK, France, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Spain and India lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 27%.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of recovered paper production, amongst the main producing countries, was attained by India, while recovered paper production for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Recovered Paper Exports

In 2021, after four years of decline, there was significant growth in shipments abroad of recovered paper, when their volume increased by 11% to 49M tonnes. Overall, exports, however, showed a relatively flat trend pattern. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs at 60M tonnes in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, recovered paper exports surged to $9.8B in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +1.4% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Over the period under review, global exports attained the maximum at $12.1B in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure.

Exports by Country

The United States was the largest exporter of recovered paper in the world, with the volume of supplies finishing at 16M tonnes, which was approx. 33% of total exports in 2021. The UK (4.3M tonnes) occupied the second position in the ranking, followed by France (2.7M tonnes), the Netherlands (2.4M tonnes), Japan (2.4M tonnes) and Germany (2.3M tonnes). All these countries together occupied near 28% share of total volume. Italy (1.7M tonnes), Canada (1.7M tonnes), Poland (1.3M tonnes), Belgium (1.2M tonnes), Australia (1.1M tonnes) and the Czech Republic (0.8M tonnes) occupied a relatively small share of total exports.

In value terms, the United States ($3.3B) remains the largest recovered paper supplier worldwide, comprising 34% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the UK ($1B), with a 10% share of total supplies. It was followed by the Netherlands, with a 5.3% share.

In the United States, recovered paper exports increased at an average annual rate of +1.2% over the period from 2007-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: the UK (+1.5% per year) and the Netherlands (-0.6% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The average recovered paper export price stood at $200 per tonne in 2021, jumping by 40% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the UK ($237 per tonne), while Germany ($150 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Czech Republic, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Recovered Paper Imports

In 2021, purchases abroad of recovered paper was finally on the rise to reach 59M tonnes after four years of decline. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.2% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations throughout the analyzed period. Over the period under review, global imports attained the peak figure at 60M tonnes in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, recovered paper imports surged to $10.9B in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +1.6% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Global imports peaked at $11.9B in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, imports failed to regain the momentum.

Imports by Country

In 2021, China (13M tonnes), distantly followed by India (7.4M tonnes), Germany (6.9M tonnes), Indonesia (3.4M tonnes), the Netherlands (3.2M tonnes) and Vietnam (3.1M tonnes) were the largest importers of recovered paper, together comprising 64% of total volume. The following importers - Austria (2.2M tonnes), Spain (2M tonnes), Mexico (1.8M tonnes), Thailand (1.6M tonnes), Taiwan (Chinese) (1.5M tonnes), South Korea (1.4M tonnes) and Turkey (1.2M tonnes) - together made up 20% of total imports.

In value terms, the largest recovered paper importing markets worldwide were China ($2.3B), India ($1.8B) and Germany ($1.2B), with a combined 49% share of global imports. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, Mexico, Indonesia, Vietnam, Austria, Spain, Turkey, South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan (Chinese), which together accounted for a further 34%.

In terms of the main importing countries, Turkey saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average recovered paper import price amounted to $185 per tonne, jumping by 23% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Mexico ($288 per tonne), while Taiwan (Chinese) ($132 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Turkey, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Recovered (waste and scrap) paper or paperboard.

Related Links

Recovered Paper Market

Paper and Paperboard Market

Packaging Materials Market

Newsprint Market

Handmade Paper and Paperboard Market 

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla ‘will change the game’ much like Apple, Cathie Wood says

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Tesla will continue to dominate the EV space as well as other sectors.

  • EU Warns Putin’s Rubles-for-Gas Demand Would Break Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union has warned member states that President Vladimir Putin’s demand that “unfriendly countries” effectively pay for Russian gas in rubles would violate sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Pres

  • Petrobras Puts Former Energy Official Coelho on Track to Be CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Petrobras’s shareholders appointed Jose Mauro Coelho as a board member on Wednesday, a key step for the former energy ministry official to become chief executive officer and end a tumultuous leadership transition.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Vi

  • Top Energy Stocks for April 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp (DVN). Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers.

  • Synopsys Probed on Allegations It Gave Tech to Huawei, SMIC

    (Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc., the biggest supplier of software used to design semiconductors, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly passing key technology to banned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Poli

  • Ripple Lawsuit Victory Looms After Big Win Versus SEC

    A judge ruling in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit could reveal improper conduct by SEC officials, who may now settle.

  • Sherwin-Williams gets a big boost from its packaging coatings division

    Sherwin-Williams got into the packaging coatings business in 2017 by acquiring Valspar Corp. in Minneapolis for $11.3 billion.

  • Top Financial Stocks for April 2022

    These are the financial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Alleghany shareholder sues to block $11.6 billion Berkshire buyout over lack of disclosures

    Alleghany Corp, which agreed last month to be acquired by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, was sued on Wednesday by a shareholder who accused the insurance company of making inadequate and misleading disclosures about the $11.6 billion takeover. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the plaintiff Shiva Stein said Alleghany failed in a proxy statement to adequately explain the financial basis for the "fairness opinion" issued by its bankers at Goldman Sachs, which assessed whether the deal was fair to shareholders. Absent additional disclosures, "plaintiff will be unable to make a fully-informed decision regarding whether to vote in favor of the proposed transaction, and she is thus threatened with irreparable harm," the complaint said.

  • Facebook parent Meta set to take nearly 50% cut from virtual sales — and Apple is calling it out

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s intent to take a nearly 50% cut of digital asset sales within its emerging metaverse is drawing widespread criticism from developers and longtime nemesis Apple Inc.

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • TSMC sees Q2 sales surge; says chip capacity to stay tight this year

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's TSMC forecast an up to 37% jump in current-quarter sales and said it expects chip capacity to remain very tight this year, amid a global crunch that has kept order books full and allowed chipmakers to charge premium prices. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, forecast revenue of $17.6 billion to $18.2 billion in the quarter ending June 30, up from $13.29 billion a year earlier. TSMC is working to address supply chain challenges with tool suppliers to help them expand capacity, CEO C.C. Wei told an online earnings briefing, referring to a cycle of shortages where makers of chip equipment are struggling to find the chips needed for equipment to supply chipmakers like TSMC.

  • Judge reduces award in Tesla racial discrimination suit from $137 million to $15 million

    A federal judge on Wednesday slashed a jury's award of $137 million in damages in a racial discrimination case against Tesla Inc. to $15 million, while calling the evidence against the electric-vehicle maker "disturbing."

  • Markets check: Stocks head higher as earnings season kicks off

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, banking stocks like JPMorgan, and the airline industry.

  • 4 Key Steps to Take to Retirement More Comfortably

    Retirement is a goal for most working Americans. But how can you make your llife easier once your get there? SmartAsset has these ideas.

  • Airline founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou ‘deeply unimpressive witness’ – judge

    Mrs Justice Bacon made the comments when ruling on a trademark dispute involving Sir Stelios’s easyGroup

  • Top Consumer Staples Stocks for April 2022

    These are the consumer staples stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Twitter shareholder sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk over delayed filing

    Block & Leviton LLP Partner Jacob Walker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why a Twitter shareholder is suing Elon Musk over an alleged delay in the disclosure of his stake.&nbsp;