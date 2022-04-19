U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

RECOVERY CENTERS OF AMERICA AND MAPDA (MOTHERS AGAINST PRESCRIPTION DRUG ABUSE) 2022 SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS COMMITTED TO THE FIGHT AGAINST ADDICTION

·6 min read

This Year's Hope for Addiction Scholarship Winner Would Literally Give the Shirt Off His Back

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA) continues to support furthering education to treat those battling substance use disorder (SUD) by today announcing three outstanding winners of this year's Hope for Addiction Scholarships.

(PRNewsfoto/Recovery Centers of America)
(PRNewsfoto/Recovery Centers of America)

"My desire to help those suffering was greater than my desire to use drugs..."

Three students recovering from addiction or affected by the addiction epidemic will each receive $1000 to pursue degrees that will assist individuals and families struggling with SUD. This year's winners are from Kansas, Massachusetts, and Virginia. Applicants from all over the country participated in this year's scholarship contest.

The 2022 RCA Hope for Addiction Scholarship winner is Zachary Baksh, from Lawrence, Kansas. Zach is pursuing a degree in Technical Design. Named Emerging Designer of the Year by the Kansas City Fashion Council, Zach's next goal is to earn a bachelor's degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and put his talents to work helping the less fortunate.

Zach battled addiction for many years before hitting rock bottom and entering a recovery program in 2014. Since then, he's back in school and excelling, picking up where he left off when alcohol abuse detoured his ambitions. He is a shining example of how someone can reclaim their life from addiction.

His interest in fashion is by no means self-serving. Zach intends to use fashion as a motivational tool to help those suffering from addiction.

"I intend to use my degree in technical design to not only provide clothing as a basic necessity, but also as a means of discovery, engagement and psychological fulfillment for those in recovery," Zach said. "Utilizing my education to solve real world issues and advocate for those less fortunate is now at the core of my academic and professional goals."

Click here to read Zach's complete scholarship essay and see a short video.

The second Hope for Addiction Scholarship – the RCA/MAPDA Scholarship – is awarded to Sara Solomon from Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

Sara wants to "abolish the misuse of prescription drugs by being the best compounding professional pharmacist in the world."

A member of the Bridgewater, MA Community Emergency Response Team and a pharmacy technician, Sara is pursuing her doctorate degree in Pharmacology so she can revolutionize the way healthcare professionals serve their communities.

"Numerous extended relatives on both sides of my family have abused substances – prescription drugs, alcohol and nicotine," Sara said. "Due to my family's history, I became motivated to fight the battle of addiction directly."

Click here to read Sara's complete scholarship essay.

MAPDA also partnered with RCA to offer a second RCA/MAPDA scholarship this year. The honor goes to Isabel Anderson, from Richmond, Virginia. She is in recovery after years battling SUD and is working toward a degree from Appalachian State University in clinical mental health counseling – with a focus on addiction counseling. Isabel ultimately wants to open a residential addiction treatment center that can accommodate individuals of all ages and walks of life.

Following multiple relapses and repeated opioid overdoses, Isabel clawed her way out of the darkness with treatment. From the dizzying void of addiction, she emerged with a purpose – to close treatment gaps and save lives.

"I realized that my desire to help those suffering was greater than my desire to use drugs," Isabel said. "And although what I have been through was painful, I know it had to happen in order for me to find my purpose and commit my life to this work."

Click here to read Isabel's complete scholarship essay and see a short video.

RCA has treated over fifty thousand patients for substance use disorders since 2016. RCA's success in helping individuals battle drug and alcohol addiction is based on providing affordable, evidence-based treatment at modern, comfortable facilities normally located within a two-hour drive from a patient's neighborhood. RCA addiction treatment is offered in-network with most insurance companies so there is less financial and emotional stress on families.

Recovery Centers of America provides its annual Hope for Addiction Scholarship program for U.S. students currently or prospectively enrolled in an accredited college, university or trade school and are pursuing a degree with a goal of helping individuals and families struggling with addiction. This is the second year that RCA and MAPDA have partnered together to provide additional Hope for Addiction scholarships to deserving students.

"This year's Hope for Addiction scholarship winners have especially unique talents and goals to assist those struggling with substance use disorders. RCA is thrilled to support these future leaders in their mission to battle addiction and stop the stigma surrounding the disease," said Terri C. Malenfant, Recovery Centers of America Vice President of Public Relations. "Our partnership with the dedicated team at MAPDA enables us to provide more scholarships to deserving young leaders."

"Working together with RCA has been a labor of love for an important cause," said the Honorable Mary Bono, Chairman and CEO of MAPDA. "We thank the stellar team at RCA who work hard to identify our awardees. MAPDA looks forward to seeing the exciting careers ahead for these fine individuals. We know they will flourish."

MAPDA formed in 2011 after tragedy struck the Janes family. Christopher, who was 19, overdosed and died after experimenting with methadone. It was a story that had become far too common and drove several mothers experiencing similar losses to band together with the common mission of preventing prescription drug abuse from wrecking another family. The Honorable Mary Bono, the former United States Congresswoman form California has led the nonprofit organization since 2018.

To apply for the 2022-2023 RCA Hope for Addiction Scholarship, please visit https://recoverycentersofamerica.com/scholarship/.

About Recovery Centers of America. Recovery Centers of America (RCA) is a national network of substance use disorder treatment facilities in the United States. RCA facilities have been recognized as best U.S. treatment facilities by Newsweek Magazine. RCA's mission is to help 1 million patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment. RCA has both inpatient and outpatient programs in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois, and Indiana, and opioid treatment programs in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as well as telehealth treatment services. Patients can obtain immediate substance use disorder care by calling 1-800-Recovery with complimentary transportation provided in most cases.

For media interviews, contact Joe Carmean at j.carmean@recoverycoa.com.

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RecoveryCentersofAmerica/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/recoverycentersofamerica/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/recovery-centers-of-america
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RecoveryCOA
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKJMInu81ZCVAgqfvjlHxyw

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recovery-centers-of-america-and-mapda-mothers-against-prescription-drug-abuse-2022-scholarship-winners-committed-to-the-fight-against-addiction-301528169.html

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America

