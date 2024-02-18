Recovery centers closed on Presidents Day

Feb. 18—The Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center and the U.S. Small Business Administration's Business Recovery Centers on Maui and in Hono ­lulu as well as SBA's Disaster Loan Outreach Center on Maui will close Monday for Presidents Day.

All centers will reopen at their regularly scheduled time Tuesday. Below are the locations and the normal operating hours of the centers :

Maui The Disaster Recovery Center, Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium, 1840 Honoa ­pi 'i ­lani Highway in Lahaina ; open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday ; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday ; and closed Sunday.

The SBA Business Recovery Center, Hawaii Technology Development Corp., Maui Research Technology Center, Building #A, Suite 119 (Conference Room ), 590 Lipoa Parkway in Kihei ; open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday ; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center, Kahului Public Library, 90 School St. in Kahului, open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday ; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday ; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday ; and closed Sunday and Monday.

Honolulu The SBA Business Recovery Center, Hawaii Foreign-Trade Zone No. 9, 521 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite #201, Pier 2 in Honolulu, open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Disaster recovery specialists are available to help with information, application updates or referrals to programs offered by FEMA, SBA and other federal, state and local agencies and organizations. SBA specialists are also able to help residents and business owners with their applications.

Residents are encouraged to keep in touch with FEMA. To update FEMA accounts, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. To receive additional disaster assistance information from SBA, call SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice @sba.gov.