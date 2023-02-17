Recovery drinks market size to grow at 5.83%: Increasing consumption among millennials will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery drinks market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recovery Drinks Market 2022-2026

Vendors : 15+, including Abbott Laboratories, ASCENT PROTEIN, BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., Celsius Holdings Inc., Fluid Sports Nutrition, GU Energy Labs, Hammer Nutrition, Harmless Harvest Inc., Mountain Fuel, Oatly Group AB, PacificHealth Laboratories Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd., RECOVER 180, Red Bull GmbH, Rus Organic, Skratch Labs LLC, Smartfish AS, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Type (Powder and RTD) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The recovery drinks market size is estimated to grow by USD 1744.69 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 5.83% according to Technavio.

Recovery drinks market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Recovery drinks market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers a wide range of recovery drinks under the brand name Pedialyte.

ASCENT PROTEIN - The company offers recovery drinks under the brand name Ascent, which offers both high quality protein and electrolytes.

Celsius Holdings Inc. - The company offers recovery drinks such as Celsius Heat and Celsius Original.

Harmless Harvest Inc. - The company offers recovery drinks such as Organic Coconut Water and Coconut Smoothies.

Recovery drinks market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increasing consumption among millennials

Increasing scope of organized distribution channels

Increasing product launches

KEY Challenges –

Stringent laws in certain countries

Product recalls

Stiff competition from low-cost substitutes

The recovery drinks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this recovery drinks market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the recovery drinks market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the recovery drinks market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the recovery drinks market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of recovery drinks market vendors

Recovery Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 123 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1744.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022 (%) 6.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Japan, Spain, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, ASCENT PROTEIN, BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., Celsius Holdings Inc., Fluid Sports Nutrition, GU Energy Labs, Hammer Nutrition, Harmless Harvest Inc., Mountain Fuel, Oatly Group AB, PacificHealth Laboratories Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd., RECOVER 180, Red Bull GmbH, Rus Organic, Skratch Labs LLC, Smartfish AS, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., and The Coca Cola Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 RTD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 ASCENT PROTEIN

10.5 Celsius Holdings Inc.

10.6 Harmless Harvest Inc.

10.7 Mountain Fuel

10.8 PacificHealth Laboratories Inc.

10.9 PepsiCo Inc.

10.10 Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 Red Bull GmbH

10.12 The Coca Cola Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

