Recovery Unplugged Ranked Among Newsweek's Top Addiction Treatment Centers for 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers is pleased and excited to announce that it has ranked in Newsweek's Top 10 Addiction Treatment Centers for 2022 in two locations! The facility in Fort Lauderdale and the newest treatment center in Nashville took top honors in the states of Florida and Tennessee, respectively.

The rankings, for which Newsweek collaborated with leading data collection and analysis firm Statista for the third consecutive year, are based on a survey of over 4,000 medical professionals and an analysis of the treatment centers' accreditation status. They specifically measure expert insights and recommendations, quality scores, and credentials.

"We're incredibly grateful to Newsweek for the recognition," says Recovery Unplugged co-founder and CEO, Andrew Sossin. "These rankings not only reaffirm the effectiveness of our lifesaving approach to addiction and mental health treatment; they also signal to prospective clients and their families that they'll receive the best possible care and support when they come through our doors."

As Recovery Unplugged continues to expand its scope of care, including new robust and comprehensive resources for virtual care, faith-based options, and mental health treatment tracks, Recovery Unplugged looks forward to more opportunities to showcase successes, milestones, and lasting impact.

In a time when addiction and mental illness are more pervasive than ever, with record overdoses being reported year after year, it's never been more important that treatment centers earn the trust and respect of people they serve and their loved ones. Recovery Unplugged remains committed to providing exemplary care at all levels and is proud and honored by this recognition of quality and reliability.

About Newsweek's Top Addiction Center Rankings

The third edition of the America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers ranking awards the leading addiction treatment centers in the U.S. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the survey.

The states are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin.

The scope of facilities and states included in the survey are inpatient/residential and long-term addiction treatment centers. Long-term programs required a minimum residency of 30 days. In a few selected cases, long-term was defined as a minimum residency of 28 days. Facilities that only offer outpatient or short-term addiction treatment services were excluded from the survey.

The top 8-17% of facilities per state were awarded. This amount is based on the number of facilities within the specific state that meet the above-mentioned scope of requirements, and therefore varies by individual states.

The list is based on two data sources: a reputation score (which is composed of a recommendation score and a quality score which together are 80 percent of the total score) and an accreditation score (20 percent of the total score).

About Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers

Recovery Unplugged is a licensed and accredited treatment provider that uses a music-assisted approach to help clients heal from substance use disorder. Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, behavioral rehab, and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused practices, Recovery Unplugged is the only addiction care provider to fully integrate music into every aspect of their treatment model.

With locations in Fort Lauderdale and Lake Worth, FL; Austin, TX, Brentwood, TN; and Annandale, VA, Recovery Unplugged offers all levels of treatment, including inpatient, outpatient, and online rehab options. Recovery Unplugged is accredited by the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) and is in-network with most major insurance providers.

