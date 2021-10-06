U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,323.89
    -21.83 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,101.22
    -213.45 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,399.19
    -34.64 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.47
    -33.88 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.73
    -1.20 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.60
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1546
    -0.0055 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0140 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3130
    -0.1590 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,167.83
    +4,130.18 (+8.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.09
    +49.99 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.88
    -85.22 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Recreational Boating Market Size to Reach USD 35.4 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 5.1% - Valuates Reports

·7 min read

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Recreational Boating Market is Segmented by Power (Engine Powered, Man Powered and Sail Propelled), Product Type (Inboard Boats, Outboard Boats, Inflatable, Sail Boats and Personal Watercrafts), Activity Type (Watersports & Cruising and Fishing) and Size (Less Than 30 Ft, 30 to 59 Ft, 60 to 79 Ft, 80 to 99 Ft, More Than 100 Ft and Full Custom). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2020 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Boats & Watercraft Category.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

The global recreational boating market was valued at USD 29.0 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 35.4 Billion by 2027, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Towboats, sailboats, fishing boats, pontoon boats, and cabin cruisers are all examples of recreational boats, sometimes known as pleasure vessels. Plastic, metal, and coated textiles make up the majority of these boats. All types of boats, whether engine-powered, sail-powered, or man-powered, are welcome to participate in recreational boating competitions.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Recreational Boating Market Are:

The recreational boating market is expected to develop due to factors such as rising interest in recreational water sports and rising water-based tourism.

The growing popularity of recreational activities and watersports among the millennial and post-millennial generations is boosting the growth of the recreational boating market

Furthermore, technical advancements in boats and boat engines, as well as an increasing high-net-worth population, are likely to provide attractive prospects for recreational boating market expansion over the forecast period.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-1N50/Recreational_Boating_Market

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Recreational Boating Market:

The growing interest in recreational water sport activities is expected to drive the growth of the recreational boating market. Consumer interest in water sports, combined with increased participation from people of all ages, has impacted the development of recreational boating facilities around the world. In addition, watersports are becoming increasingly popular not only because of the thrill or adrenaline rush they provide but also because of the numerous health benefits they provide. As a result, the demand for recreational boating is being fueled by the health benefits connected with water activities.

Furthermore, it has been observed that artificial water bodies for kayaking and rafting have grown in popularity among water sports lovers in recent years. The popularity of sport fishing and motorized water sports like jet skiing, sailing, and yachting is fueling the expansion of the recreational boating industry

Customers' disposable money has increased, and their interest in maritime tourism and leisure activities such as sailing, powerboating, yachting, and others has increased significantly in recent years. In addition, adventure tourism is rapidly expanding, and cruise adventures are feeling the effects. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives and water tourism awareness programs aimed at promoting marine tourism are opening up a plethora of growth opportunities for the recreational boating market.

Technological advancement in boats and boat engines is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the recreational boating market. Direct-injection technology, the VTEC system, the selected gear rotation system, four-stroke technology, and electronic fuel injection capability are examples of innovations in boat engines that enhance engine power and boost demand for recreational boats. To accommodate consumer demand and reduce emissions from boating activities, engine manufacturers are designing high-powered, low-polluting engines.

Low and middle-income populations are hesitant to spend on recreational boating because of the high initial and ownership costs, which is limiting the Recreational Boating Market.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-1N50/recreational-boating

Recreational Boating Market Share Analysis

Europe generates the most revenue, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and the Caribbean. According to forecast analysis, Europe is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to expanding demand for luxury cruisers, rising coastal and maritime tourism, and increasing adult boating involvement. However, LAMEA would exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.4% during 2020-2027.

In terms of revenue, inboard boats dominated the worldwide recreational boating market in 2019, while the personal watercraft sector is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.0 percent over the projected period. Europe now contributes the most revenue and is likely to continue to lead the market during the projection period, followed by North America.

Report Customization Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-1N50/Recreational_Boating_Market

Major Players in the Recreational Boating Market

  • Azimut Benetti Group

  • Brunswick Corporation

  • Groupe Beneteau

  • Hobie Cat Company

  • Marine Products Corporation

  • Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc

  • Polaris Inc

  • Sunseeker International Limited

  • White River Marine Group

  • Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-1N50&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-1N50&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Ship & Boat Building and Maintenance Market contains segmentation By Type (Ship & Boat Construction, Ship & Boat Maintenance, Ship & Boat Conversion and Alteration, Prefabricated Ship, Specialized Services), By Application (Private Use, Commercial Use, Military Use) and Regional

- Yacht and Leisure Boat Market contains segmentation By Type (Powerboat, Sailboat), By Application (Private Use, Commercial Use, Special Use) and Regional

- The global yacht charter market was valued at USD 15,205.24 Million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 27,793.57 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.0%.

- In 2020, the global Fast Rescue Boat market size was USD 216 Million and it is expected to reach USD 244.9 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Pleasure Boat Varnish market size was USD 267 Million and it is expected to reach USD 358.3 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Marine Composites market size was USD 1335 Million and it is expected to reach USD 1832.3 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

- The global Marine Electronics market size is projected to reach USD 16660 Million by 2027, from USD 12000 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global Mooring Inspection market size is projected to reach USD 348.3 Million by 2027, from USD 280 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Maritime Fenders (Marine Fender) market size was USD 663.6 Million and it is expected to reach USD 842.3 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Trim System for Boats market size was USD 79 Million and it is expected to reach USD 114 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Personal Watercraft market size was USD 1559 Million and it is expected to reach USD 2346.2 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2027.

To see the full list of related reports on the Boating

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:
Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp : +91 9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports
Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recreational-boating-market-size-to-reach-usd-35-4-billion-by-2027-at-cagr-5-1---valuates-reports-301393787.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Recommended Stories

  • Palantir Stock Is Surging on a Big Army Contract Win

    Palantir stock is rising after hours because the company won a contract to supply data and analytics software to the Army.

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Take a Pass on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals for Now

    During Tuesday's Mad Money "Lightning Round", one caller asked Jim Cramer about a company by the name of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals : "I like companies like this," he responded. Let's check out the chart of this biopharmaceutical company that is using gene science. In this daily bar chart of LXRX, below, we can see that prices made a rapid run-up in late 2020 and then declined from February to July/August.

  • Takeda Discontinues Two Mid-Stage Narcolepsy Trials

    Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) has suspended dosing and has decided to stop Phase 2 studies evaluating TAK-994, an investigational oral orexin agonist. According to Takeda, TAK 994 was undergoing two Phase 2 trials for narcolepsy Type 1 with cataplexy and narcolepsy Type 2 without cataplexy. Type 1 narcolepsy is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness plus cataplexy and/or low levels of a chemical in the brain called hypocretin. Type 2 narcolepsy also results in excessiv

  • Better COVID Stock: Moderna vs. Novavax

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) have shaken up the vaccine world over the past year. Moderna became one of the first to launch a coronavirus vaccine. Novavax may soon enter the market with its vaccine candidate.

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Why MercadoLibre's Stock Declined 10.1% in September

    The e-commerce company recently listed a special purpose acquisition company that is on the lookout for promising acquisition targets.

  • September private payrolls rose by 568,000, topping estimates: ADP

    ADP released its monthly report on private payrolls Wednesday morning.

  • Camber Energy stock tumbles again, on track to shed two-thirds of its value in four days

    Shares of Camber Energy Inc. tumbled another 22.2% in active premarket trading Wednesday, putting them on track to shed more than two-thirds of their value in four days. Trading volume was 13.9 million shares about a half-hour before the open, making the stock the second-most actively traded in the premarket. The oil and natural gas company's stock had plunged 50.5% on volume of 845.0 million shares on Tuesday, and 59.9% over the past three sessions, after rocketing 161.6% amid a six-day win str

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • 11 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Even though past performance is not always a good indicator of future growth patterns, […]

  • Special Report-How AT&T helped build far-right One America News

    One America News, the far-right network whose fortunes and viewership rose amid the triumph and tumult of the Trump administration, has flourished with support from a surprising source: AT&T Inc, the world's largest communications company. A Reuters review of court records shows the role AT&T played in creating and funding OAN, a network that continues to spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the COVID-19 pandemic. OAN founder and chief executive Robert Herring Sr has testified that the inspiration to launch OAN in 2013 came from AT&T executives.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Merck May Beat Pfizer to the COVID Pill Market. Does It Matter?

    Big pharma companies Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have been neck and neck in the most recent coronavirus race: the race to develop a pill to fight the virus. Pfizer has drawn a lot of attention due to its leadership in the coronavirus vaccine market. The idea has been this: If Pfizer brings the first pill to market, the company can dominate in prevention and treatment.

  • Voyager Therapeutics Stock Had Been Beaten Down. Here’s Why It’s Soaring.

    Shares of a small biotech called Voyager Therapeutics surged after the company said Pfizer had licensed access to its gene therapy technology in a deal worth up to $630 million.

  • Here's Why AMC's Most Important Number Could Be $5.5 Billion

    AMC appears to have staved off the worst-case scenario of the pandemic; the next step is becoming profitable again.