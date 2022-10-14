U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

Recreational Vehicle Market to Accrue $117 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 7.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Rise in recreational vehicle rental services due to leisure & recreational activities and a surge in electrification will drive the growth of the global recreational vehicle market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Recreational Vehicle Market by Type (Motorhomes and Towable RVs) and by Application (Personal and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global recreational vehicle industry was estimated at $57.3 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $117 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Download FREE Report Sample (194 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6792

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in recreational vehicle rental services due to leisure & recreational activities and a surge in electrification will drive the growth of the global recreational vehicle market. However, fluctuating raw material costs are likely to hamper the expansion of the global industry. Escalating demand for recreational vehicles with newly embedded features will create new growth avenues for the global market.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic favorably impacted the expansion of the global recreational vehicle market due to a surge in the sale of recreational vehicles during the pandemic period.

  • Growing preference for residing in recreational vehicles such as caravans during the COVID-19 period bolstered the growth of the global industry.

The motorhomes segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue in 2031

Based on the type, the motorhomes segment contributed the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global recreational vehicle market share. Furthermore, the segment is projected to contribute majorly toward the global market share during the forecast period. However, this same segment will record the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast timeline. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is attributed to its beneficial features such as driving chassis, own engine, beds, kitchen units, and storage space. The report also includes other segments such as towable recreational vehicles.

The personal segment to hold the major market share over 2022-2031

On basis of the application, the personal segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global recreational vehicle market share. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to dominate the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is subject to the massive use of personal recreational vehicles for outdoor recreational events. However, the commercial segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to a prominent increase in the use of commercial recreational vehicles by tourists for camping activities.

North America to retain global market domination over 2022-2031

By Region, North America contributed notably toward the global recreational vehicle market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than two-fifths of the global market share in 2021. The same region is slated to contribute significantly toward the global market size in 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast timeline is due to large-scale acceptance of motorhome recreational vehicles in countries such as the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific recreational vehicle industry is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 9.3% over 2022-2031. The regional market growth over the projected timespan is owing to a rise in penetration of recreational vehicles in the region due to the surging urban population and increasing disposable income of the people. The report also includes other regions such as LAMEA and Europe.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6792

Major market players

  • Airstream.com

  • Coachmen Recreational Vehicle Company, LLC

  • Cruiser RV

  • Entegra Coach,

  • Forest River Inc.

  • Gulfstream Coach Inc.

  • Jayco Inc.

  • Newmar Corporation

  • Oliver Travel Trailer

  • Thor Industries Inc.

  • Tiffin Motorhomes

  • Winnebago Industries

The report analyzes these key players in the global recreational vehicle market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Recreational Vehicles (RVs) Batteries Market Expected to Reach $0.69 Billion, at 5.1% CAGR During 2021-2030

Motorhome Vehicle Market Expected to Reach $62.9 Billion by 2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/automotive-and-transportation
Follow Our Blog: www.theinnovativereport.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recreational-vehicle-market-to-accrue-117-bn-globally-by-2031-at-7-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301649407.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

