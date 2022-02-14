U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.75
    -31.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,391.00
    -236.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,130.50
    -110.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.50
    -17.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.03
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.70
    +15.60 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    +0.34 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.64
    +6.73 (+28.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3503
    -0.0063 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0790
    -0.3310 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,150.24
    -348.57 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.87
    -38.09 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,511.84
    -149.18 (-1.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Recreational Vehicle Market Size [2022-2028] | to Reach USD 87.89 Billion with 6.7% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

The recreational vehicle market size is estimated to grow from USD 55.90 billion in 2021 to USD 87.89 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Pune, India, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global recreational vehicle market size was USD 55.28 billion in 2020. The market size is projected to grow from USD 55.90 billion in 2021 to USD 87.89 billion in 2028, exhibiting a stunning CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Recreational Vehicle Industry, 2021-2028.”

Industry Development

  • June 2020- Campervan Camps and Holidays India Pvt. Ltd. announced its first commercially viable premium Motorhome, LuxeCamper.

Growing emphasis on travel and tourism in Asia Pacific and Europe is creating robust growth opportunities for the market. Travel and tourism will propel the demand for recreational activities, supporting the market for recreational vehicles.

Rising active campers and robust demand for comfortable travel & accommodation are expected to foster market development.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/recreational-vehicles-rv-market-105474


Drivers and Restraints

Robust Demand for Customized RVs to Bolster Market Development

  • The rising adoption of customized RVs for personal residence is expected to propel sales. Further, increasing awareness regarding its benefits such as depreciation value, easily towable units, low fuel consumption, maintenance costs, and lower insurance is expected to surge the product demand.

  • Furthermore, the rising demand for recreational vehicles for tailgating, traveling with pets, and business activities is expected to foster the product sales. These factors may drive the recreational vehicle market growth.

  • Recreational vehicles are automobiles with the capacity to accommodate people during camping activities. They are used extensively for travel, recreational, and seasonal activities. Increasing number of active campers is expected to boost the product adoption.

  • Increasing travel activities lead to adopting effective travel tools, thereby fostering market development. Furthermore, the rising demand for comfortable travel & accommodation is expected to nurture the demand for the product. These factors may propel industry growth in the coming years.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/recreational-vehicles-rv-market-105474


Regional Insights

Development of Outdoor Activities to Foster Market Progress in North America

North America is expected to dominate the recreational vehicle market share due to rapid development of outdoor activities. The market in North America stood at USD 23.65 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow positively during the upcoming years.

In Asia Pacific, the rapidly growing tourism sector, rising disposable income, and outdoor recreational activities are expected to fuel the product adoption.


Market Segmentations:

Based on Vehicle, the market is bifurcated into Motorhomes and Towable RVs. The rapidly growing demand for towable RVs can be credited to their low cost over motorized RVs and the absence of a built-in engine & powertrain. Geographically, it is grouped into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

The gasoline segment observes a high growth rate impelled by its higher RPM advantages in passenger vehicles. Gasoline is more combustible than diesel, thereby enhancing the engine power significantly. Companies are focusing on designing recreational vehicles that operate at a higher RPM without the need for a wide space in petrol engines.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/recreational-vehicles-rv-market-105474


Competitive Landscape

Adoption of Acquisition Strategies by Key Players to Facilitate Market Expansion

Prominent companies operating in the market devise acquisition strategies to expand market reach and enhance their customer base. For example, Lazydays Holdings, Inc. completed the acquisition of Chilhowee RV Center in March 2021.

This acquisition enabled the company to expand its market reach. Further, incorporating research and development may enable companies to produce better vehicles and boost consumer demand. In addition, the adoption of partnerships, mergers, and novel product launches may aid in achieving a remarkable market position.


List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

  • Winnebago Industries, Inc.

  • REV Group.

  • Forest River, Inc.,

  • Thor Industries Inc.

  • NeXus RV

  • Triple E Recreational Vehicles

  • Dethleffs GmbH & Co. KG

  • Bürstner GmbH & Co. KG

  • RAPIDO Motorhomes

  • Northwood Manufacturing Inc.


Quick Buy - Recreational Vehicle Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105474


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US : +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Stays the Course, Betting Big on Innovation

    The flagship ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund has bought more than $400 million of high-growth stocks over the past two weeks.

  • Billionaire George Soros reveals stake in Rivian, sells some tech shares

    Billionaire George Soros' investment fund has taken a more than $1 billion stake in electric-pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Walmart, Gold, AMD, NVIDIA, Shiba Inu in Focus

    NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday may test the staying power of long-term bulls.

  • 10 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Fortune 500 stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now. The Fortune 500 list consists of the largest public and private companies from the United States, ranked by annual revenues, […]

  • Is Affirm Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Affirm's (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock price plunged 21% on Feb. 10 after the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) services provider posted its second-quarter earnings. The report had been partly leaked earlier in the day, which prompted Affirm to release its entire earnings report ahead of schedule.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says

    The former head of India's largest stock exchange shared confidential information with a yogi and sought his advice on crucial decisions, a probe by the market regulator has found, ahead of the bourse's much-awaited public listing. In a case of "bizarre misconduct" that was a "glaring breach" of regulations, Chitra Ramkrishna, the former chief executive of National Stock Exchange (NSE), shared information including the bourse's financial projections, business plans and board agenda with a purported spiritual guru in the Himalayas, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said. "The sharing of financial and business plans of NSE ... is a glaring, if not unimaginable, act that could shake the very foundations of the stock exchange," SEBI said in an order, imposing penalties on Ramkrishna, the bourse and other top former executives for the lapses.

  • Goodyear Tire’s stock suffers worst day since Black Monday after disappointing FCF outlook

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. pulled a sharp U-turn to sink deep into negative territory Friday, after the tire maker followed a strong earnings report with a disappointing full-year outlook for free cash flow.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? The Bull And Bear Case After Facebook Parent's Crash

    Meta stock a buy? Facebook's parent just crashed. Are its problems really that bad, or is it a great bargain?

  • Nvidia, Walmart, Airbnb, Shopify, Marriott, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Fourth-quarter earning season continues with reports from Walmart, Airbnb, Nvidia, ViacomCBS, Marriott, Shopify, and Cisco, and more. Plus, January PPI and retail sales.

  • A Stock Investor’s Playbook for the New World of Rising Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest risk for 2022 seen by major fund managers across the world surveyed in December by Bloomberg News was an abrupt policy shift by central banks. Turns out, they were right. Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirme

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes in 2022

    The stock market has gotten off to a bumpy start early in 2022. The S&P 500 index's level has fallen roughly 5.5%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 9.5%. Market crashes can be painful, but they also present opportunities to scoop up great stocks at big discounts.

  • 3M's (NYSE:MMM) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    3M Company's ( NYSE:MMM ) dividend will be increasing to US$1.49 on 12th of March. This takes the dividend yield to...

  • Where Will Unity Software Be in 5 Years?

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) is one of the most popular metaverse stocks in which to invest. With its 3D-animation tools, the company is a logical choice for content creators. Additionally, Unity's augmented-reality (AR) and virtual-reality (VR) solutions give the company exposure to multiple other industries.