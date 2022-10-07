Recreational Vehicle(RV) Market to grow by USD 28.62 Mn by 2026, Increasing adoption of RV by different generations of consumers to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the recreational vehicle (RV) market, operating in the Leisure Products industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 28.62 bn, at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Dethleffs GmbH and Co. KG, Nexus RV, Northwood Manufacturing Inc., Oliver Travel Trailers Sales Co. Inc., REV Group Inc., The Swift Group, Thor Industries Inc., Triple E Canada Ltd., Winnebago Industries Inc., JCBL Ltd, Knaus Tabbert AG, and Pleasure-Way Industries Ltd are among some of the major market participants.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market as a part of the global internet and direct marketing retail market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis.

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 39% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the motorized category led the growth under the product segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Product

Geography

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The recreational vehicle (RV) market report covers the following areas:

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Size

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Trends

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Industry Analysis

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.48% Market growth 2022-2026 $28.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Dethleffs GmbH and Co. KG, Nexus RV, Northwood Manufacturing Inc., Oliver Travel Trailers Sales Co. Inc., REV Group Inc., The Swift Group, Thor Industries Inc., Triple E Canada Ltd., Winnebago Industries Inc., Eclipse RV Inc., Entegra Coach Inc., Erwin Hymer Group SE, Gulf Stream Coach Inc., JCBL Ltd, Knaus Tabbert AG, Pinnacle Speciality Vehicles, RAPIDO Motorhomes, WildAx Motorhomes, and Pleasure-Way Industries Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

