Recreational Vehicle(RV) Market to grow by USD 28.62 Mn by 2026, Increasing adoption of RV by different generations of consumers to boost market growth- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the recreational vehicle (RV) market, operating in the Leisure Products industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 28.62 bn, at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Dethleffs GmbH and Co. KG, Nexus RV, Northwood Manufacturing Inc., Oliver Travel Trailers Sales Co. Inc., REV Group Inc., The Swift Group, Thor Industries Inc., Triple E Canada Ltd., Winnebago Industries Inc., JCBL Ltd, Knaus Tabbert AG, and Pleasure-Way Industries Ltd are among some of the major market participants.
Increasing adoption of RVs by different generations of consumers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Vehicle recalls affecting market dynamics might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market as a part of the global internet and direct marketing retail market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis.
Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Outbound logistics
Marketing and sales
To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Buy a sample
report.
Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Segmentation
Based on geographic segmentation, 39% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the motorized category led the growth under the product segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
Product
Geography
Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The recreational vehicle (RV) market report covers the following areas:
Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Size
Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Trends
Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the expansion and upgrades of product lines as one of the prime reasons driving the Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.
Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.48%
Market growth 2022-2026
$28.62 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.4
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Dethleffs GmbH and Co. KG, Nexus RV, Northwood Manufacturing Inc., Oliver Travel Trailers Sales Co. Inc., REV Group Inc., The Swift Group, Thor Industries Inc., Triple E Canada Ltd., Winnebago Industries Inc., Eclipse RV Inc., Entegra Coach Inc., Erwin Hymer Group SE, Gulf Stream Coach Inc., JCBL Ltd, Knaus Tabbert AG, Pinnacle Speciality Vehicles, RAPIDO Motorhomes, WildAx Motorhomes, and Pleasure-Way Industries Ltd
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Motorized - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Towable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
10.4 Dethleffs GmbH and Co. KG
10.5 Nexus RV
10.6 Northwood Manufacturing Inc.
10.7 Oliver Travel Trailers Sales Co. Inc.
10.8 REV Group Inc.
10.9 The Swift Group
10.10 Thor Industries Inc.
10.11 Triple E Canada Ltd.
10.12 Winnebago Industries Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
