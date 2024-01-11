Recruiter axes hundreds of jobs in UK’s longest hiring slump

uk jobs commuters cross london bridge

Robert Walters has axed hundreds of staff as it battles a slowdown in hiring around the world.

The recruitment consultancy said it had cut about 220 roles in the last three months of last year, taking its total headcount down to 3,980.

The company reported a 13pc slowdown in fee income to £91.4m as companies around the world have had their hiring plans derailed by higher interest rates.

Chief executive Toby Fowlston said: “Despite the challenging macro-economic conditions, the group has delivered a resilient fourth quarter and FY23 profit before tax will be in-line with market expectations.”

He added: “We remain confident in the long-term structural drivers that underpin demand for our services.

“Our ongoing focus on productivity, our management of costs, and commitment to retaining core consultant capacity, positions us well to capitalise on growth opportunities when conditions improve.”

Robert Walters’ struggles come as Britain finds itself in the grip of the longest slump in jobs vacancies on record as higher interest rates knock the labour market.

A total of 949,000 positions were advertised in the three months to November, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which was down almost a quarter of a million from the number of posts advertised a year ago.

Higher borrowing costs have made it more expensive for companies to expand, with interest rates standing at 16-year highs of 5.25pc.

Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies, said: “The Bank of England appears to be getting what it has wanted through monetary policy: we are definitely getting a slowdown in the labour market.”

Rival recruiter Hays announced on Tuesday it had axed 650 jobs across its workforce as it tried to offset what it called a “clear slowdown” in the labour market.

Shares dropped 7pc on Tuesday after it issued a profit warning.

Chief executive Dirk Hahn said: “Overall market conditions became increasingly challenging through the quarter, including a clear slowdown in most markets in December, notably in our perm businesses as client and candidate decision-making slowed.”

He added: “It is too early to say if December’s weakness reflects a sustained market slowdown or some placement deferrals, however, we expect near-term market conditions to remain challenging.”

