U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,320.39
    +19.93 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,132.05
    +129.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,349.35
    +93.87 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.40
    +4.93 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.59
    +0.97 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.50
    -12.10 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.17 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5030
    +0.0220 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3611
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3500
    +0.4320 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,075.66
    +2,197.24 (+4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.13
    +19.77 (+1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.76
    +38.75 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Recruiting operations platform ModernLoop lands $3.3M to create better technical hiring experiences

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Anyone looking for a job, even in the past decade, knows how difficult it can be or has been — applications going into a black hole of a CRM, no response and follow-ups or the process being drug out for months.

Lydia Han and Christopher Triolo started ModernLoop in December 2020 after seeing the problem of technical recruiting firsthand. Han, who was a product manager at Slack, also worked at Brex the same time that her sister was a technical recruiter there and heard about the pain points. Meanwhile, Triolo came up with the idea for the “charitable donations” platform on Facebook. They saw recruitment as an industry that needed products and technology to work together to provide better user experiences.

“Once you get a candidate in the pipeline, you have to convince them to take the job,” CEO Han told TechCrunch. “This process is the first impression someone has of the company, so you have to move them along in the process, put them in front of the right interviewers and be prepared to deliver on the experience.”

Recruiters have traditionally kept track of the hiring process manually with spreadsheets, but ModernLoop automates many of the repetitive tasks while also scheduling and balancing the interviewing workload so that not only are the right people involved, but also a diverse mix of interviewers.

ModernLoop
ModernLoop

ModernLoop dashboard. Image Credits: ModernLoop

The platform also trains interviewers with a shadowing experience and facilitates communication and coordination via Slack so people on the company and candidate side have all of the information needed for the interview.

ModernLoop was part of the Y Combinator Winter 2021 cohort and announced it raised $3.3 million in funding, led by Accel, that included Webb Investment Network, some of Han’s former leaders at Brex and a Zoom product lead.

U.S. Department of Labor statistics estimate there is already a global talent labor shortage of 40 million workers, and that number will grow to over 85 million by 2030. The hiring sector is continuing to attract entrepreneurs who honed their skills in big tech and now want to solve this problem.

ModernLoop’s approach is one of the latest to receive investor attention. For example, in the past month, recruiting platform Gem raised $100 million to value the company at over $1 billion. Its co-founders are from Dropbox and Facebook. CodeSignal, specializing in technical assessment, brought in $50 million — one of its co-founders is from Google.

Recruiting platform Gem gains unicorn status with $100M raise to change the way companies hire

Amit Kumar, principal at Accel, also saw the hiring process up close when he was part of the hiring committee while at Twitter. Teams would interview candidates, aggregate the data and provide it to the people making the ultimate decisions.

He says recruiting operations is difficult enough, but the process became much more complicated during the global pandemic. ModernLoop has “real authenticity with the space, the scrappiness and an early response that was resounding.”

“I admired Lydia and encouraged her to start a company and pursue entrepreneurship,” he said. “No one has shown love to recruiting operations folks. I haven't seen before the kind of early response she was getting with customers, and we were closing 80% of conversations with a bare-bones product.”

In fact, early on, Han reverse-emailed some of the recruiters who had reached out to her for positions to talk to them about the idea of ModernLoop and inquire if they would be interested in the product.

ModernLoop’s customer list now includes Benchling, Chainalysis, Ramp, Primer.ai and VSCO. In particular, since Chainalysis started working with ModernLoop in March, the company grew from 200 to over 300 employees, Han said.

Now that the company has a product and paying customers, the new funding will go toward building up a team of engineers and expanding the customer base.

“We ourselves were founded in the heart of the pandemic, and with companies going remote and staying remote, the interviewing experience also needs to be remote,” Han said. “Also, the better trained your interviewers are, the better your company will be.”

As the economy reopens, startups are uniquely positioned to recruit talent

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon exodus turns floating 'cube' into Internet meme

    Exxon Mobil's trophy U.S. campus is becoming an Internet meme. The visually stunning complex, sometimes compared to Apple's ring and Alphabet's Googleplex campuses, opened in 2014 as Exxon stood atop of the global oil market. The cube has become the emblem for a wrenching staff exodus and Exxon's financial fall.

  • Coca-Cola is so desperate for freight space it’s importing ingredients on coal ships

    The soda company is so desperate for freight space it's ditching container shipping and reverting to a logistics strategy most companies started to abandon in the 1960s.

  • Facebook Is Back Online. Here’s What Caused the Outage.

    Tech giant Facebook said the outage on its platforms, which lasted around six hours, was due to an internal technical problem.

  • Battery giants face skills gap that could jam electric highway

    The South Korean battery giants powering many of the world's electric vehicles face a skills shortage that could drag on the global race towards zero-emissions transport. The country's three major players, which command a third of the global electric vehicle (EV) battery market, told Reuters they were all grappling with a shortage of research and engineering specialists as demand for the technology balloons. LG Energy Solution (LGES), SK On, and Samsung SDI Co Ltd all rank in the top-six https://graphics.reuters.com/SOUTHKKOREA-BATTERIES/TALENT/lbvgngxzmpq/chart.png global battery makers, and supply the likes of Tesla Inc, Volkswagen and Ford Motor Co among others.

  • Supply chain bottlenecks will persist unless one of two things happens, expert explains

    Businesses may be struggling with unexpected cargo delays, but supply chain bottlenecks aren't going to be resolved in the near term.

  • Wolfspeed CEO says its $1B Utica factory is central to its growth plans

    Cree —which renamed itself Wolfspeed this morning — is making a $1 billion bet on the future of electronics with its factory near Utica. And it just announced a deal to supply a major customer.

  • Should this couple take advantage of a hot sellers’ market in real estate to cash in before retirement? The answer isn’t straightforward

    I am hoping you can provide advice about the type of professional my wife and I should consult with over whether to sell our home. We’re in a hot sellers’ market and are considering downsizing to an apartment for three years until we move south or stay put.

  • 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    It's easy to overlook the importance of a diversified portfolio, but holding a minimum of 25 high-quality stocks can help shield your total returns from volatility. However, diversity isn't just about the number of stocks you own; it's also helpful to spread your investment dollars across a range of different industries.

  • Winter energy crisis warning as Opec refuses to tame oil prices

    Oil could hit $120 a barrel -- analysts

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security

    The Canada Pension Plan and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.

  • Despite Exodus of Empty Containers, US Exports Are Hitting New Highs

    "Our largest export commodity continues to be air" is a frequent saying of Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. That's certainly true at his port, where exports are containerized. Far more empty boxes leave than full ones, so they can be reloaded quickly in Asia. But look at the big picture and U.S. exports are actually rising — and on track for a record year. It's just that more exports are being loaded aboard tankers and dry cargo vessels as opposed to container ships. T

  • Utilities cut power to US customers while taking huge Covid tax credits

    Tax bailouts would have paid for debt forgiveness many times over but instead companies left struggling households in the dark Some customers who struggled to pay their electric bills during the pandemic had their power shut off, even as the utilities took huge tax benefits. Photograph: fstop123/Getty Images/iStockphoto When the pandemic hit in early 2020 and music studios around Detroit closed, Oliver Owens, a producer and entrepreneur, saw his income dwindle and bills grow. By late April, the

  • EV charging company Wallbox goes public via SPAC

    Enric Asunción, Wallbox CEO and Co-Founder, joins Yahoo Finance Live from the floor of the NYSE for Wallbox's trading debut.

  • JPMorgan bans business travel for unvaccinated U.S. employees - memo

    The bank has also mandated such staffers to be tested twice a week, and said they would need to contribute a higher cut of their pay towards medical insurance, to account for testing expenses. The Wall Street bank has urged its employees to get their COVID-19 shots, but not mandated vaccines, in line with peers such as Bank of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co. JPMorgan Chase will also require proof of vaccination from employees participating in client events in-person, effective immediately, according to the memo.

  • 'Tesla is not enough': activist firm Engine No. 1 bets on GM as electric vehicles boom

    Tesla alone can't bring about widespread electric vehicles on its own, according to a new white paper by activist investment firm Engine No. 1.

  • U.S. jobs aren’t coming back quickly, even as millions lose unemployment benefits

    At least 6.5 million people were cut off from federal unemployment benefits in September, but don't expect most of them to rush back into the U.S. labor force looking for work.

  • Rexnord, Regal Beloit close spinoff transaction

    Regal Beloit Corp. completed its acquisition of the legacy Milwaukee-based Rexnord industrial business and will begin trading its stock Tuesday under a new name — Regal Rexnord Corp. — and a new stock ticker symbol.

  • Brokerage Robinhood introduces 24/7 phone support after communications criticisms

    Robinhood Markets Inc said on Tuesday it had introduced 24-hour customer phone support, seven days a week, addressing criticisms over the app-driven retail brokerage's communications that were also implicated in the suicide of a client. Robinhood said expanding its customer support would help its users feel confident, informed and secure about investing, especially when getting started in trading assets like cryptocurrencies. "We need to help everyone feel like they are ready to become investors, that they belong, and that they will get the support they need in the moments they need it most," Christine Brown, chief operating officer of Robinhood Crypto, said in an interview.

  • Facedrive Announces Change of Auditor Process and Provides Corporate Update

    Facedrive Inc. ("Facedrive" or the "Company") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF) announces that it has received a notice of resignation from its auditor and the Company has begun the formal change of auditor process under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"). As part of this process, the Company will soon provide further details in a reporting package regarding the auditor's resignation in accordance with section 4.11 of NI 51-102. There were no disputes with the a

  • Global Energy Crisis Is the First of Many in the Clean-Power Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is living through the first major energy crisis of the clean-power transition. It won’t be the last.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryThe shortages jolting natural gas and electricity markets from