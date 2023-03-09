Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market size in APAC to increase by USD 2,272.59 million between 2022 and 2027; Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market size in APAC is forecast to grow by USD 2,272.59 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 17.01% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by service (blended RPO and MCRPO) and end-user (manufacturing, BFSI, services, energy, and others). The market will witness significant growth in the blended RPO segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the rising number of SMEs, innovations in the recruitment process; and the inherent cost-effectiveness and flexibility benefits associated with RPO solutions. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled APAC Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market 2023-2027

The APAC recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Automatic Data Processing Inc. - The company offers recruitment process outsourcing such as ADP RPO solution.

Hays Plc - The company offers recruitment process outsourcing such as Hays RPO.

Hudson Global Inc. - The company offers recruitment process outsourcing such as Hudson RPO.

Infosys Ltd. - The company offers recruitment process outsourcing such as BPM recruitment outsourcing solutions.

The market is driven by factors such as the need to improve the HR value chain and compliance, increased use of neo-sourcing, and digital transformation. However, regulatory issues will hinder the market growth.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Related Reports:

The workforce management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,307.38 million. The need for regulatory compliance is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high implementation and maintenance costs may impede the market growth.

The human capital management (HCM) solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,195.8 million. The increasing demand for unified solutions for all HR functions is notably driving market growth, although factors such as increasing workforce diversity may impede market growth.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across APAC.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market vendors in APAC.

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market in APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,272.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.9 Key countries Australia, India, Japan, China, and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, Alexander Mann Group Ltd., Allegis Group, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Cielo Inc., EuroDev Holding B.V., GECO Asia Pte. Ltd., GlobalHunt India Pvt. Ltd., Hays Plc, Hudson Global Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kelly Services Inc., Kite Consulting, Korn Ferry, ManpowerGroup Inc., Randstad NV, Systemart LLC, and TrueBlue Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC 2017 - 2021

4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service

6.3 Blended RPO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 MCRPO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Accenture Plc

12.4 Adecco Group AG

12.5 Alexander Mann Group Ltd.

12.6 Allegis Group

12.7 Automatic Data Processing Inc.

12.8 Cielo Inc.

12.9 Hays Plc

12.10 Hudson Global Inc.

12.11 Infosys Ltd.

12.12 International Business Machines Corp.

12.13 Kelly Services Inc.

12.14 Korn Ferry

12.15 ManpowerGroup Inc.

12.16 Randstad NV

12.17 TrueBlue Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

