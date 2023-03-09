Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market size in APAC to increase by USD 2,272.59 million between 2022 and 2027; Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, among others identified as key vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market size in APAC is forecast to grow by USD 2,272.59 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 17.01% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by service (blended RPO and MCRPO) and end-user (manufacturing, BFSI, services, energy, and others). The market will witness significant growth in the blended RPO segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the rising number of SMEs, innovations in the recruitment process; and the inherent cost-effectiveness and flexibility benefits associated with RPO solutions. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample
Company Profiles
The APAC recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Automatic Data Processing Inc. - The company offers recruitment process outsourcing such as ADP RPO solution.
Hays Plc - The company offers recruitment process outsourcing such as Hays RPO.
Hudson Global Inc. - The company offers recruitment process outsourcing such as Hudson RPO.
Infosys Ltd. - The company offers recruitment process outsourcing such as BPM recruitment outsourcing solutions.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the need to improve the HR value chain and compliance, increased use of neo-sourcing, and digital transformation. However, regulatory issues will hinder the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Related Reports:
The workforce management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,307.38 million. The need for regulatory compliance is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high implementation and maintenance costs may impede the market growth.
The human capital management (HCM) solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,195.8 million. The increasing demand for unified solutions for all HR functions is notably driving market growth, although factors such as increasing workforce diversity may impede market growth.
Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market in APAC Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.01%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 2,272.59 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
15.9
Key countries
Australia, India, Japan, China, and Rest of APAC
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, Alexander Mann Group Ltd., Allegis Group, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Cielo Inc., EuroDev Holding B.V., GECO Asia Pte. Ltd., GlobalHunt India Pvt. Ltd., Hays Plc, Hudson Global Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kelly Services Inc., Kite Consulting, Korn Ferry, ManpowerGroup Inc., Randstad NV, Systemart LLC, and TrueBlue Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC 2017 - 2021
4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Service
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Service
6.3 Blended RPO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 MCRPO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Service
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Accenture Plc
12.4 Adecco Group AG
12.5 Alexander Mann Group Ltd.
12.6 Allegis Group
12.7 Automatic Data Processing Inc.
12.8 Cielo Inc.
12.9 Hays Plc
12.10 Hudson Global Inc.
12.11 Infosys Ltd.
12.12 International Business Machines Corp.
12.13 Kelly Services Inc.
12.14 Korn Ferry
12.15 ManpowerGroup Inc.
12.16 Randstad NV
12.17 TrueBlue Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
