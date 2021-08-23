The Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market is expected to grow by USD 1.08 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.07% during the forecast period

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market in APAC 2021-2025. The analyst has been monitoring the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC and it is poised to grow by USD 1. 08 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market in APAC 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02840450/?utm_source=GNW

07% during the forecast period. Our report on the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current APAC market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to improve the HR value chain and compliance and the emergence of nearshore outsourcing destinations. In addition, the need to improve the HR value chain and compliance is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC analysis includes the end-user and service segments and geographic landscape.



The recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• manufacturing

• energy

• services

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• Australia

• India

• Japan

• China

• Rest of APAC



By Service

• blended RPO

• MCRPO



This study identifies the increased use of neo-sourcing as one of the prime reasons driving the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC covers the following areas:

• Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market sizing in APAC

• Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market forecast in APAC

• Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market industry analysis in APAC



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market vendors in APAC that include Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Hays Plc, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Korn Ferry, ManpowerGroup Global Inc., Randstad Holding NV, and TrueBlue Inc. Also, the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02840450/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



