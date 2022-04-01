Recruitment Software Market Size to Grow by USD 683.80 Mn| 33% of the growth to originate from Europe| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Recruitment Software Market witnessed a YOY growth of 4.74% in 2020 at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by deployment (on-premises and SaaS-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Recruitment Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Vendor Insights

The recruitment Software Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Accenture Plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Hireku Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

iCIMS Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Saba Software Inc.

SAP SE

Zoho Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in Recruitment Software market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 33% of the global market growth.

Another region experiencing significant market expansion in North America. The demand for recruiting software in North America is predicted to rise as businesses move toward automation, the number of start-ups increases and job opportunities expand, particularly in nations like the United States and Canada.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, Australia, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Recruitment Software Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the on-premises segment will gain considerable market share in recruiting software. The company will need more hardware and network infrastructure as the number of candidates grows. As a result, more money will be invested in this type of solution. Additionally, businesses that use on-premises recruitment software will be accountable for keeping a data backup and having a disaster recovery strategy. The share of on-premises recruiting software is likely to fall during the projection period as SMEs increasingly move to SaaS-based recruitment software.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The improved communication capabilities and productivity of recruiters are one of the primary elements driving growth in the recruitment software market. Recruitment tools such as Lumesse's Talent Acquisition Experience Platform and IBM's Kenexa Talent Acquisition Suite assist businesses in quickly filtering, ranking, and storing candidate data. It also makes tracking the application's progress easier and more efficient. Recruiters need software to ensure quick response times and interact efficiently with both their own teams and applicants during the hiring process.

However, the danger of open-source recruiting software will be a major challenge for the recruitment software industry.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Recruitment Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 683.80 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, Australia, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Hireku Inc., International Business Machines Corp., iCIMS Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Saba Software Inc., SAP SE, and Zoho Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SaaS-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Hireku Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

iCIMS Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Saba Software Inc.

SAP SE

Zoho Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

