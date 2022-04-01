U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

Recruitment Software Market Size to Grow by USD 683.80 Mn| 33% of the growth to originate from Europe| Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Recruitment Software Market witnessed a YOY growth of 4.74% in 2020 at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by deployment (on-premises and SaaS-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Recruitment Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Recruitment Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The recruitment Software Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Accenture Plc

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

  • Hireku Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • iCIMS Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Saba Software Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • Zoho Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in Recruitment Software market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 33% of the global market growth.

Another region experiencing significant market expansion in North America. The demand for recruiting software in North America is predicted to rise as businesses move toward automation, the number of start-ups increases and job opportunities expand, particularly in nations like the United States and Canada.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, Australia, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Recruitment Software Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the on-premises segment will gain considerable market share in recruiting software. The company will need more hardware and network infrastructure as the number of candidates grows. As a result, more money will be invested in this type of solution. Additionally, businesses that use on-premises recruitment software will be accountable for keeping a data backup and having a disaster recovery strategy. The share of on-premises recruiting software is likely to fall during the projection period as SMEs increasingly move to SaaS-based recruitment software.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The improved communication capabilities and productivity of recruiters are one of the primary elements driving growth in the recruitment software market. Recruitment tools such as Lumesse's Talent Acquisition Experience Platform and IBM's Kenexa Talent Acquisition Suite assist businesses in quickly filtering, ranking, and storing candidate data. It also makes tracking the application's progress easier and more efficient. Recruiters need software to ensure quick response times and interact efficiently with both their own teams and applicants during the hiring process.

However, the danger of open-source recruiting software will be a major challenge for the recruitment software industry.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Recruitment Software Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Route Optimization Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital Commerce Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Recruitment Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 683.80 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.74

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Australia, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Hireku Inc., International Business Machines Corp., iCIMS Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Saba Software Inc., SAP SE, and Zoho Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • SaaS-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Accenture Plc

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

  • Hireku Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • iCIMS Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Saba Software Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • Zoho Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

