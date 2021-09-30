U.S. markets closed

RecruitMilitary Partners with US Department of Labor to Bring Employment Training and Expertise to Transitioning Service Members and Military Spouses

·3 min read

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RecruitMilitary, the country's leading company empowering veterans by connecting them with career opportunities, announced today its partnership with the US Department of Labor's Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS) to bring career resources and opportunities to transitioning military service members and their spouses through the inaugural Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot Initiative.

Through this newly formed partnership, RecruitMilitary and eight other non-government organizations will serve as resources for Employment Navigators who directly assist transitioning service members, and their spouses, one-on-one with employment related assistance, which include self-assessments, career exploration, identification of high-demand occupations and necessary credentials, and analyzing detailed local labor market information. Based upon an individual participant's needs, Employment Navigators then connect them with partner organizations that can provide additional employment-related services designed to facilitate their transition from the military.

RecruitMilitary provides a variety of pathways utilizing virtual and in-person capabilities for veterans to find great careers with competitive pay. The organization's partnership with US Department of Labor VETS program allows veterans to access a direct source of support at the onset and duration of the civilian career seeking and building journey.

"Our partnership with the Department of Labor's VETS program allows us to reach and support more transitioning military, veterans and military spouses than ever before," said RecruitMilitary CEO Tim Best, a former U.S. Army Special Operations attack helicopter pilot. "The inaugural Employment Navigator service synergizes our desire to directly impact the career seeking and building opportunities of military trained job seekers. We are grateful for the confidence that the US Department of Labor places in us and we look forward to working together to support veterans and their families."

"We are pleased that RecruitMilitary is participating in the Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot Initiative," said Ivan Denton, Director, National Programs, US Department of Labor, Veterans' Employment and Training Service. "Meaningful career opportunities are a priority for transitioning service members and their families. With RecruitMilitary's support, we can meet many of the needs of these job seekers."

To learn more about resources available through US Department of Labor Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS), visit https://www.dol.gov/agencies/vets.

To learn more about RecruitMilitary's employment resources visit recruitmilitary.com.

About RecruitMilitary

RecruitMilitary, the nation's largest veteran recruiting firm, offers employers access to more than 1.6 million military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, as well as an online, mobile friendly job board, virtual and in-person career fairs and employer branding. RecruitMilitary's MBA Veterans Network is the nation's leading military and MBA diversity conference, connecting military veteran students from top MBA programs with employers. The ExecuVets subsidiary program connects employers with executive track veteran talent. To learn more about RecruitMilitary and its participating programs and partnerships, please visit recruitmilitary.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Devra Henderson
press@recruitmilitary.com

For US Department of Labor VETS Program media inquiries, please contact:
Bennett Gamble, 202-693-6587, gamble.bennett@dol.gov

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recruitmilitary-partners-with-us-department-of-labor-to-bring-employment-training-and-expertise-to-transitioning-service-members-and-military-spouses-301389288.html

SOURCE RecruitMilitary

