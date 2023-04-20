Rectifier Technologies (ASX:RFT) shareholders have earned a 26% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT) which saw its share price drive 206% higher over five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 28% gain in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Rectifier Technologies managed to grow its earnings per share at 38% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 25% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Rectifier Technologies' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Rectifier Technologies shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 213%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.7% in the twelve months, Rectifier Technologies shareholders did even worse, losing 6.8%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 26% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rectifier Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Rectifier Technologies .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

