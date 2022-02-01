U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

Recurly Expands Subscription Management Operations, Boosts Capabilities In Europe

Recurly
·3 min read

European office to be led by veteran software and technology executive, Oscar Wall

LONDON, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recurly, Inc., the leading subscription management and billing platform for high-growth, digital brands, today announced the expansion of its European presence, with the hire of new general manager, Oscar Wall, and release of new capabilities focused on the European market.

Recurly provides a flexible and scalable subscription platform for thousands of brands globally. Recurly helps companies scale subscriber growth by optimizing the consumer experience, all while reducing the operating cost of managing recurring billing and payments. With better revenue recovery, faster time to revenue and growth toolkit and best practices, Recurly is the choice for high-growth companies, looking for a strategic partner to scale.

“We have seen tremendous growth and demand in the European market for subscription-based services. The global subscription market is expected to double by 2025 and Europe is poised for explosive growth1,” said Dan Burkhart, CEO and co-founder of Recurly. “Year-over-year, Recurly has experienced 34% growth and supports over 300 European companies today, which makes up about 10% of our annual revenue. It is an exciting time for our European partners to grow and drive customer loyalty through our subscription payment capabilities and enhancements.”

_______________

1UBS, Investing in Digital Subscriptions, 10 March 2021

Leading the expansion, Oscar Wall joins Recurly as general manager of the European office. Wall is an entrepreneurial executive and operator with a track record of commercializing new technologies & services with high-growth B2B companies. Previously, he held various senior positions at companies such as ftrack, Ooyala, Videoplaza and Retrieve Technologies. Wall will be based in Sweden and will build a pan-European team in London and other major cities.

“We are thrilled to have Oscar onboard and expand our European team, focused on growing and supporting customers in-region. Paired with the launch of our enhanced features and capabilities, we are excited to drive accelerated subscription growth for Recurly partners,” said Burkhart.

“I am excited to continue Recurly’s European success, expanding our regional footprint and support,” said Wall. “We will locally deliver the same customer-first experience that has powered exponential growth and customer satisfaction for thousands of existing Recurly partners.”

In addition to the expanded team, Recurly is launching a European data center enabling new Recurly customers to select where account data is hosted, in Europe or North America. Recurly is also introducing several features to enhance in-market customer service and support the requirements of businesses focused on the European market, including the ability to offer media, applications, goods and services with VAT-inclusive pricing, and support for localized payment methods including: SEPA, iDEAL, SOFORT and others.

Recurly currently supports subscription commerce in over 195 countries, and 140 currencies.

For more information, visit Recurly.com.

About Recurly
Thousands of innovative companies across digital media, streaming, publishing, SaaS, education, consumer goods, and professional services industries rely on Recurly to unlock transformational growth using subscriptions. Recurly’s all-in-one, integrated platform removes the complexities of automating subscriptions at scale by enabling teams to manage and optimize their subscriber lifecycles with ease. Category-defining companies including Sling, Twitch, BarkBox, FabFitFun, ViacomCBS, Lucid, and Sprout Social have chosen Recurly to manage billions of dollars in recurring revenues, future-proof their recurring billing and payment operations, and recover millions in lost revenue due to churn. Founded in 2010, Recurly is based in San Francisco, with offices in Boulder and New Orleans. For more information, visit https://recurly.com.

Tony Keller
tkeller@outvox.com


