Recurring Payments Market Analysis and Forecasting: Optimizing Churn Rate, Payments Failures and Chargebacks

·2 min read

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Processing Recurring and Subscription Payments Without Friction: A Key to Unlocking Transactions from a Forecasted $830 Billion Card Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The research included in this report defines and explains the recurring payments market and forecast, discusses the consumer demands in the subscription marketplace, and examines areas of opportunity for merchants and issuers such as churn optimization and lessons from the subscription app marketplace. Furthermore, this research explores last year's regulatory changes to recurring payments in India.

Reducing friction is the key to customer generation and retention according to the report. There are a number of opportunities that exist to develop and refine the recurring payments economy.

Highlights of this report include:

  • Recurring payments market analysis and forecasting

  • Payment methods used for subscriptions services

  • How subscriptions effect credit cards and rewards

  • Optimizing churn rate, payments failures, and chargebacks

  • Personal finance apps and the subscription marketplace

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Defining Recurring Payments as a Discrete Transaction Segment

  • Recurring Payments Market Sizing

  • Preferred Payment Types for Subscriptions and Bills

  • Subscription Marketplace

  • Merchants and Recurring Payments

  • Consumer Credit Cards and Recurring Payments

  • There's an App for That - Personal Finance Tools

  • A Changing Regulatory Environment

  • Conclusion and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

  • Truebill

  • Hiatus

  • Billbot

  • BillGO

  • Bobby

  • Subby

  • Mint

  • First Performance

  • Chargebee

  • Recurly

  • Cash App

  • Netflix

  • Apple

  • Reserve Bank of India

  • Spotify

  • Visa

  • Mastercard

  • Subscribed Institute

  • GoCardless

  • American Express

  • Amazon

  • AT&T

  • Audible

  • CBS

  • Disney

  • ESPN

  • Fubo TV

  • HBO

  • Hulu

  • iHeartRadio

  • Luminary

  • MLB.TV

  • NBA League

  • NHL.TV

  • Pandora

  • Showtime

  • Sling TV

  • SiriusXM

  • Stitcher

  • YouTube

  • Vudu

  • Headspace Inc.

  • Verizon

  • US Bank

  • Wells Fargo

  • Prism

  • Mollie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fnft0v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

