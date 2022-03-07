Recurring Payments Market Analysis and Forecasting: Optimizing Churn Rate, Payments Failures and Chargebacks

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Processing Recurring and Subscription Payments Without Friction: A Key to Unlocking Transactions from a Forecasted $830 Billion Card Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The research included in this report defines and explains the recurring payments market and forecast, discusses the consumer demands in the subscription marketplace, and examines areas of opportunity for merchants and issuers such as churn optimization and lessons from the subscription app marketplace. Furthermore, this research explores last year's regulatory changes to recurring payments in India.

Reducing friction is the key to customer generation and retention according to the report. There are a number of opportunities that exist to develop and refine the recurring payments economy.

Highlights of this report include:

Recurring payments market analysis and forecasting

Payment methods used for subscriptions services

How subscriptions effect credit cards and rewards

Optimizing churn rate, payments failures, and chargebacks

Personal finance apps and the subscription marketplace

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Defining Recurring Payments as a Discrete Transaction Segment

Recurring Payments Market Sizing

Preferred Payment Types for Subscriptions and Bills

Subscription Marketplace

Merchants and Recurring Payments

Consumer Credit Cards and Recurring Payments

There's an App for That - Personal Finance Tools

A Changing Regulatory Environment

Conclusion and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Truebill

Hiatus

Billbot

BillGO

Bobby

Subby

Mint

First Performance

Chargebee

Recurly

Cash App

Netflix

Apple

Reserve Bank of India

Spotify

Visa

Mastercard

Subscribed Institute

GoCardless

American Express

Amazon

AT&T

Audible

CBS

Disney

ESPN

Fubo TV

HBO

Hulu

iHeartRadio

Luminary

MLB.TV

NBA League

NHL.TV

Pandora

Showtime

Sling TV

SiriusXM

Stitcher

YouTube

Vudu

Headspace Inc.

Verizon

US Bank

Wells Fargo

Prism

Mollie

Story continues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fnft0v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recurring-payments-market-analysis-and-forecasting-optimizing-churn-rate-payments-failures-and-chargebacks-301496915.html

SOURCE Research and Markets