Recurring Payments Market Analysis and Forecasting: Optimizing Churn Rate, Payments Failures and Chargebacks
DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Processing Recurring and Subscription Payments Without Friction: A Key to Unlocking Transactions from a Forecasted $830 Billion Card Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research included in this report defines and explains the recurring payments market and forecast, discusses the consumer demands in the subscription marketplace, and examines areas of opportunity for merchants and issuers such as churn optimization and lessons from the subscription app marketplace. Furthermore, this research explores last year's regulatory changes to recurring payments in India.
Reducing friction is the key to customer generation and retention according to the report. There are a number of opportunities that exist to develop and refine the recurring payments economy.
Highlights of this report include:
Recurring payments market analysis and forecasting
Payment methods used for subscriptions services
How subscriptions effect credit cards and rewards
Optimizing churn rate, payments failures, and chargebacks
Personal finance apps and the subscription marketplace
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Defining Recurring Payments as a Discrete Transaction Segment
Recurring Payments Market Sizing
Preferred Payment Types for Subscriptions and Bills
Subscription Marketplace
Merchants and Recurring Payments
Consumer Credit Cards and Recurring Payments
There's an App for That - Personal Finance Tools
A Changing Regulatory Environment
Conclusion and Recommendations
