Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc Director Blake Borgeson Sells 20,054 Shares

Director Blake Borgeson has sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $12.32 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $247,065.68.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation to discover new drugs. The company's platform is designed to rapidly and efficiently identify treatments for various diseases, including those with unmet medical needs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 299,806 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 70 insider sells and only 4 insider buys for the company's stock.

On the valuation front, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $12.32 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.672 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.47, indicating that it is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal dynamics and potential future performance. The consistent selling by insiders at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, particularly by Director Blake Borgeson, may be of interest to stakeholders and potential investors.

