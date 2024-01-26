Director Blake Borgeson of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) has sold 20,054 shares of the company on January 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $10.58 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $212,171.32.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that combines experimental biology and bioinformatics with artificial intelligence to discover new therapeutic opportunities. The company's platform is designed to rapidly discover novel compounds that could potentially treat a range of diseases, with a focus on genetic diseases and cancers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 286,075 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company's insider transaction history.

The insider transaction history for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 9 insider buys and 70 insider sells. This trend is visualized in the following insider trend image:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc Director Blake Borgeson Sells 20,054 Shares

On the valuation front, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $10.58 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.208 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.41, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value of $25.66 suggests a substantial margin between the current share price and the estimated intrinsic value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The GF Value for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is depicted in the image below:

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by Director Blake Borgeson may attract attention from the market, considering the current undervaluation signal based on the GF Value.

