Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc Director Blake Borgeson Sells 20,054 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX), a biotechnology company that utilizes an AI-powered platform to discover drugs that can potentially treat rare genetic diseases and other conditions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the company on March 19, 2024.

The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns shares in the company. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, with the total transaction amounting to a significant sum.

Over the past year, Blake Borgeson has been active in the market, selling a total of 322,144 shares and making no purchases of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 70 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the valuation front, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares were trading at $10.79 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $2.497 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.51, indicating that it is currently trading below the GuruFocus Value estimate of $21.25. This valuation suggests that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc may be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts will continue to monitor insider transactions and company performance to assess the potential impact on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock price and overall market valuation.

