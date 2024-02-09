Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc Director Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares

On February 6, 2024, Director Blake Borgeson executed a sale of 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX), according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $9.3 per share, resulting in a total value of $106,457.10.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that utilizes an AI-powered platform to discover drugs at scale and speed that was previously not possible. The company's approach combines automation, machine learning, and biology at scale to quickly and efficiently identify treatments for a wide range of diseases, including genetic disorders, inflammation, oncology, and infectious diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 288,637 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 8 insider buys and 69 insider sells. This data suggests a predominance of insider selling over buying in recent months.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc had a market capitalization of approximately $2.137 billion.

The stock's price on the day of the transaction was $9.3, which, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $25.87, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.36. This suggests that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc was significantly undervalued based on its GF Value at the time of the insider's sale.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

