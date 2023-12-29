On December 26, 2023, Blake Borgeson, a Director at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX), sold 20,054 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that combines experimental biology and bioinformatics with artificial intelligence to discover new therapeutics. The company's platform enables the discovery of treatments by analyzing large volumes of biological data to find patterns and insights that can lead to the development of new drugs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 263,737 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, where there have been 11 insider buys and 68 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $10.63, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.089 billion. This valuation reflects the stock's position in the market relative to the company's financial performance and potential.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $10.63 and a GuruFocus Value of $25.33, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.42. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc Director Blake Borgeson Sells 20,054 Shares

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus. It is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, a GuruFocus adjustment factor is applied based on the company's historical returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's view of the company's value and future prospects. The recent sale by Director Blake Borgeson may attract attention from the market as stakeholders consider the implications of such insider activity.

