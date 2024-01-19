Shafique Virani, Chief Business Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX), sold 18,000 shares of the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 320,119 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that combines automated, experimental biology with artificial intelligence to discover drugs at scale. The company's platform enables the discovery of treatments by leveraging machine learning to analyze biological and chemical data.

The insider transaction history at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc indicates a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 10 insider buys and 70 insider sells.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc Insider Sells Shares

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $10.93, giving the company a market cap of $2.134 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.43, with a GF Value of $25.56, suggesting that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

