Recycle Avengers Celebrates Earth Day With Elementary Students

·2 min read

DALLAS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Teck, a leader in electronic waste recycling, launched their new gaming app, Recycle Avengers, in celebration of Earth Day at Flower Mound Elementary School to third, fourth and fifth graders. The Recycle Avengers electric car was on site and game character, Kit, handed out t-shirts and posters. The students and faculty members learned that old electronics dumped in landfills can release dangerous chemicals into the environment. Members of the Recycle Avengers team shared how used electronics can be recycled, repurposed and reused to create new electronics. Click to Watch Video

Flower Mound Elementary Principal, Christy Van Scoyoc, and her faculty facilitated the event so their students could understand the importance of recycling electronic waste (e-waste) in a fun and tangible way. A Recycle Avengers e-waste collection bin will be set up at the school so students, teachers and community members can safely recycle their old phones, computers, tablets and other electronic devices. Click for Photos

"Change first begins with education and awareness," stated Tony Wang, CEO of Re-Teck. "The gaming app makes players aware of the potential inside old electronics in a fun, interactive game. The launch events educate the community that there is a better way to discard used electronics as Re-Teck partners with schools, businesses and government facilities to collect and properly recycle the devices."

Recycle Avengers, available for download in the Apple and Android stores, is an educational and interactive game that enables educators and parents to teach the importance of electronics recycling while simultaneously giving players the opportunity to win great prizes including gift cards, t-shirts, and posters. In 2023, a LEAF electric car will be given away to one lucky player.

Recycle Avengers made a stop at The Original Pancake House DFW, one of thousands of restaurants nationwide that will partner with Re-Teck, to place Recycle Avengers recycling bins in their locations to collect and recycle used electronics. Click for Photos

The Time Group, Re-Teck's Dallas-based Marketing Firm, is coordinating kick off events with schools nationwide as well as placing Recycle Avengers collection bins in participating facilities. To schedule a Recycle Avengers event, contact Margaret McKoin at margaret@thetimegroup.net or call 807.403.0866. To learn more about Recycle Avengers or to download the app, visit www.recycleavengers.com. For more information on Re-Teck, visit https://www.re-teck.com/ or follow them on social media.

Media Contact:
Margaret McKoin, The Time Group
margaret@thetimegroup.net
1-817-403-0866

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recycle-avengers-celebrates-earth-day-with-elementary-students-301531287.html

SOURCE Re-Teck

