Recycled Aluminum Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the Forecast Period 2023-2031: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

Expansion in the automotive sector is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for vendors in the global recycled aluminum industry

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global recycled aluminum market stood at US$ 4.8 billion in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 10.3 billion in 2031. The industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2023 and 2031.



The market is expected to drive by the unique properties of metal. Metals do not lose their strength and usability when recycled this is one of the leading reasons for the growth of the recycled market, and due to this more and more industries starting to use recycled steel, iron, steel, and other ferrous metals for several applications like construction, industrial machinery manufacturing, appliance manufacturing, etc., there is a huge demand for recycled metal in the electronic industry.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=38690

Recycling metal produces 36 times more jobs than delivering the same metal to an incinerator and 6 times more than transferring your metal to a landfill. Recycling industry earns a lot of money yearly for the economy. Products produced by the recycling processes are reused, whether this is going back into the shops, or being used in industries all over the place, this is creating a much more economically friendly cycle which is expected to increase the demand for recycled metal in the market.

Rising awareness among people regarding decreasing sustainable development, carbon footprint, and preservation of the environment, has changed the way companies used to work earlier now companies have become eco-friendlier and prefer recycled metal over fresh metal. Government policies have supported the use of recycled metal and several countries are now trying to incline more towards using more recycled metal, becoming an opportunity for the global recycled metal market to grow further.

Story continues

A major reason for increasing the demand for recycled metal is rapid urbanization which leads to augmenting the customer and government spending on infrastructure and residential construction and increasing the metal recycling market significantly. The presence of government-enforced rules and regulations is anticipated to drive the market forward and further increase valuable opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global recycled aluminum market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 10.3 billion until 2031.

Global recycled aluminum market from 2023 to 2031 is 8.9%

Global recycled aluminum market is currently valued at US$ 5.21 billion in 2023.

Market value of global recycled aluminum from 2018 to 2022 is 7.7%

Global recycled aluminum market stood at US$ 4.8 billion in 2022.

Recycling metal produces 36 times more jobs than delivering the same metal to an incinerator and 6 times more than transferring your metal to a landfill.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=38690<ype=S

Global Recycled Aluminum Market: Growth Drivers

Aluminium and scrap iron metals are being used widely in the construction industry in a lot of projects for example, bridges and roads and bridges. Recycled metals are also used in the transportation industry, it can be used in the production of aircraft, automobiles, and other transportation. Detoxifying of industrial wastewater may also increase the demand for recycled metal in the market.

Market trends in the recycled aluminum market say that the used beverage can (UBC) scrap type segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period. Aluminium UBC scrap is one of the most common and highly paid grades of aluminum scrap. Increase in demand for aluminum cans as a preferred packaging material and the high recycling rate of aluminum are driving the segment.

Global Recycled Aluminum Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is said to have a dominant value witness substantially witnessing market expansion in the near future due to the increase in demand for recycled aluminum that is firmly defined with distribution chains eventually helping the market players for having a strong foothold.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the near future.

Global Recycled Aluminum Market: Key Players

Arfin India Ltd.



Strategies

Company's focus is to become a major global player in Aluminum Recycling and Ferro Alloys segment. Company understands that while Steel and Power are the two basic consumers of Ferro Alloys, there are also a number of rural locales in India and surrounding Asian countries that possess enormous opportunities for Arfin's wide product portfolio.

Research and Development

Company's research facility continually incorporates all the necessary nuances that aid in automatizing the company's processes. Facility also monitors the recent quality trends to ensure that the company's innovative product portfolio is also at par with the latest global standards.

Fervent Global LLP



Quality of products

Right Production Equipments Continuous Training of Human Resources Well Defined Processes in Cold Refining, Melting, Degassing, Filtration, Inclusion Corrections, etc. Well Defined Quality Processes Good Quality of Scrap from Established and Reputed Sources



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=38690

Global Recycled Aluminum Market: Segmentation

Scrap Type

Wire scrap

Extrusion scrap

Sheet scrap

Used Beverage Can (UBC) scrap

Turnings and Borings



Category

New Scrap

Old Scrap

End-use

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Machinery & Equipment Packaging

Others



Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



