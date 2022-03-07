U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,257.50
    -69.75 (-1.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,128.00
    -455.00 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,562.50
    -277.25 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,955.60
    -44.20 (-2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.37
    +8.69 (+7.51%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.10
    +37.50 (+1.91%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    +0.54 (+2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    -0.0079 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • Vix

    31.98
    +1.50 (+4.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3192
    -0.0055 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8780
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,425.95
    -1,055.00 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.82
    -64.87 (-6.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,121.30
    -864.17 (-3.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Recycled Carbon Fiber Market to be worth US$ 438 Mn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Recycled Carbon Fiber Market By Type (Chopped, Milled), Source (Autospace Scrap, Aerospace Scrap, Others), End Use (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Goods, Sporting Goods, Marine, Industrial) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent study done by FMI, the recycled carbon fiber market is expected to reach US$ 3.91 billion by 2032, up from US$ 1.26 billion in 2021, expanding at a high CAGR of 11.8%. This study explains how recycled carbon fiber price is directly proportional to increasing concerns over climate change and awareness around the use of biodegradable products.

As the demand for pro-performance, eco-friendly and energy-efficient products increases, the consumption of recycled carbon fiber is higher than ever. Countries like US, Germany and Japan are investing more in the research and development projects for recycled carbon fiber.

Attributes

Details

Recycled Carbon Fiber Size (2026)

US$ 222 Mn

Recycled Carbon Fiber CAGR (2022-2032)

12%

Recycled Carbon Fiber Attraction

Growing infrastructure and demand for renewable energy.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14354

Factory shutdown, closed supply chains, and brutally damaged end-use industries restrict the recycled carbon fiber market. The damage done by covid-19 to the aerospace market has led to a steep decline in recycled carbon fiber.

Not enough awareness about the use of recycled carbon fibers in manufacturing units of multiple products. The number of manufacturing skills one requires to retain the mechanical traits of virgin carbon fiber and produce recycled carbon fiber is very crucial.

European Union has allocated 85% of the materials used in manufacturing vehicles to be recyclable, as this recycled carbon fiber is the ideal material for transforming industries. This way, these industries produce eco-friendly, biodegradable and green products.

The major challenge with the recycled carbon fiber market is the lack of composite waste and other scrap material availability. The ability to decrease erosion and increase the durability of products. Gaining higher volumes for the recycling processes of carbon fiber.”

Key Takeaway

  • The increasing demand for lightweight materials to reduce the weight of the vehicle is also augmenting the demand for recycled carbon fiber applications.

  • Europe holds the biggest portion in the global recycled carbon fiber market. The excessive growth in this region is attributed to the continued strategic development of the new-gen vehicle. The countries in Europe are initiating plats to transform the carbon fiber waste into products.

  • On the basis of type, the chopped recycled carbon is in the highest demand in terms of value and volume, as it is used in multiple industrial mixing, injection modeling and other compounding processes. Recycled carbon fiber ltd and other companies like this do the work for you.

  • Based on source, the aerospace scrap holds and supplies the most significant amount of scrape to the recycled carbon fiber industries that further produce products formed through these materials. E.g., the Pyrolysis carbon fiber global recycled carbon fiber market is segmented by type, source and end-use industries and further divided into small segments.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14354

Comparative View of Adjacent Recycled Carbon Fiber Market

Attributes

Recycled Carbon Fiber Market

Carbon Fiber Market

Post Recycled-fiber Market

CAGR (2022 - 2032)

12%

9%

8%

Market Value (2026)

US$ 222 Mn

US$ 5 Bn

US$ 11 Bn

Growth Factor

Government regulations to leverage environment-friendly products to drive growth.

Growing demand from aerospace and wind energy to drive market growth.

Enhanced features of fibers developed from the discarded products to offer growth opportunities.

Opportunity

Demand for lightweight and cost effective recycled carbon fiber to offer opportunities.

Improvements in the properties of carbon fiber to provide opportunities.

Variations in different materials to improve applications and contribute to the market growth.

Key Trends

Expansion of capacities to offer growth impetus.

Stimulus offered by government for the production of cleaner energy to offer opportunities.

Asia Pacific to remain a key market.

Competitive Landscape

The major carbon fiber recycling companies are dominated by SGL Carbon SE, ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd, Procotex Corporation SA, Vartega Inc, Carbon Conversions Inc, Carbon Fiber Recycling Inc, Shocker Composites LLC, Alpha Recyclage Composites, HEXCEL CORP, CFK VALLEY STADE RECYCLINGGMBH & CO KG, Elevated Materials and Sigmatex (UK) Limited. These companies are adopting new organic and inorganic plans to increase their recycled carbon fiber market stronghold.

  • In 2021, Procotex Corporation tied up with ELG Carbon Fibre, which allows the company to produce higher amounts of carbon fiber and feedstocks.

  • ELG Carbon Fiber has developed the world’s first carbon fiber bogie (CAFIBO) by partnering with Railway Research.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14354

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Oil and Gas Domain

Energy Harvesting Market - The global energy harvesting market is projected to record a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022-2032.
Fuel Cell Market - The global fuel cell market is garnering strength and is predicted to move at an impressive CAGR of 25.2% during 2022-2032
North and Central America Proppant Market - North and Central America Proppant demand is estimated to surpass US$ 1.1 Bn by 2022. The sales in the market is expected to total US$ 1.86 Bn by the end of 2032
ASEAN Energy Storage Devices Market - North America is the next major market for energy storage devices. Solar energy, biomass, and wind power segments are overtaking the power segment at an exponential rate.
Enhanced Oil Recovery Market - The term ‘enhanced oil recovery’ (EOR) refers to the technology used to extract crude oil that cannot be extracted through conventional technologies from oil reservoirs.
Artificial Lift Systems Market - The recovery of hydrocarbon resources from the reservoir occurs either through natural bottomhole pressure or by creating artificial pressure using artificial lift systems
Shale Oil Market - Oil shale contains organic matter which is converted into synthetic oil by pyrolysis and hydrogenation or thermal dissolution. U.S. have the largest proved shale oil reserve followed by Russia.
Portable Fuel Cells Market - According to latest research estimates, portable fuel cells market is projected to witness lucrative growth over the coming decade
Portable Power Station Market - According to research estimates, Portable Power Station Market is predicted to witness robust growth in the next decade i.e. 2021-2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/recycled-carbon-fiber-market


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Crude Oil Surges; Market Correction Nearing New Leg Down Amid Russia's Ukraine Invasion Continues

    Futures fell while crude oil prices skyrocketed on Russia oil embargo risks. The stock market rally is nearing February lows as Russia's Ukraine invasion continues.

  • Stocks, Futures Drop as Oil Soars on Embargo Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and U.S. equity futures slid Monday, while havens including sovereign bonds rose, amid fears of an inflation shock in the world economy as oil soared on the prospect of a ban on Russian crude supplies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: Netflix, TikTok Join Exodus of Firms From RussiaPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosThe U.

  • Elon Musk Chooses His Side Between Russia and Ukraine

    Elon Musk is not a CEO like the others, like to say his critics and his admirers. More than a week after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the billionaire has just proven that he is definitely a CEO in his own right, who does not play in the same court as his peers. If a large number of companies have announced to suspend or stop their activities or their services in Russia, their leaders have not personally taken a position in this Russian war.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Elizabeth Warren Says Wall Street ‘Undermining’ Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren, a vocal critic of Wall Street, said banks are “undermining” sanctions on Russia by snapping up the nation’s corporate bonds and suggesting clients buy assets on the cheap. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin Aims to Avert Defaults With Ruble Payment to CreditorsPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosUkraine Update: IAEA Flags Poor Communications With Nuclear SiteUkraine Update:

  • Putin’s ruble work-around still leaves bond payments in doubt

    His decree establishes temporary rules for sovereign and corporate debtors to make payments to creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” against Russia.

  • Tesla Rivals Lucid, Rivian, Fisker Struggling to Compete

    The stock market has stopped being kind to electric vehicle companies that show much more promise than results.

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • Russian banks turn to China as Visa, Mastercard suspend business

    The central bank of Russia advised its citizens to use cash abroad.

  • Investors See Bullish Signals Under the Stock Market’s Surface

    Many investors see reason for optimism when stocks from different corners of the market rally simultaneously. Such moves hint at the underpinnings of a durable advance.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn exits Occidental Petroleum after nearly three years -WSJ

    Icahn, who had been cutting the position, in recent days sold the remainder of it, the report said, adding the activist investor's two representatives on Occidental's board are also resigning. A representative for Icahn Enterprises confirmed the WSJ story but did not provide a copy of the letter to Reuters, citing confidentiality.

  • U.S. stock futures sink Sunday as U.S. and its allies consider ban on Russian oil imports

    U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply after trading began late Sunday, as investors remain rattled by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

  • Stock Market’s ‘Denial Trade’ on Russian Invasion Is Buckling

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity markets have come round to the idea that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have long-term consequences for the global economy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: Netflix, TikTok Join Exodus of Firms From RussiaPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosThe U.S. Can Turn Europe Into Putin's NightmareEuropean stocks slumped at the e

  • Why C3.ai Sank 14.9% Last Month

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) gained 26.2% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock lost ground amid selling pressures for growth-dependent software stocks and the publication of a new short report. Short-selling firm Spruce Point Capital published analysis on C3.ai on Feb. 16 indicating that it saw the artificial intelligence (AI) stock having significant downside.

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    Three decades of outperformance doesn't mean there aren't still bargains to be found in the Nasdaq 100.

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Russia warns sovereign bond holders that payments depend on sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions imposed by the West over the invasion of Ukraine, raising the spectre of its first major default on foreign bonds since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Russia's finance ministry said it would service and pay sovereign debts in full and on time but that payments could be hampered by the international sanctions. "The actual possibility of making such payments to non-residents will depend on the limiting measures introduced by foreign states in relation to the Russian Federation," the finance ministry said in a statement.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Slide in Response to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

    A jump in demand for U.S Treasuries weighed on U.S Treasury yields and mortgage rates as investors responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Upstart Stock Soared 45% in February

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered loan company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) gained 45% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company, which was one of the hottest stocks of 2021, reported excellent fourth-quarter results in February, and the price had already come down low enough to make the valuation look more attractive. It works with artificial intelligence and machine learning, which means it runs customer data through thousands of data points to evaluate how much of a credit risk a potential borrower poses.