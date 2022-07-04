U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.98
    -0.45 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.78
    +0.19 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0456
    +0.0029 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2126
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3840
    +0.2090 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,462.26
    +384.87 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    419.95
    -0.19 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,240.62
    +71.97 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    +218.19 (+0.84%)
     

Recycled Glass Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type and Application

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The market is expected to grow from US$ 3,435. 81 million in 2022 to US$ 4,571. 62 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5. 5% from 2021 to 2028. Glass recycling is a common practice followed in many countries across the globe.

New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Recycled Glass Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289932/?utm_source=GNW
The glass packaging industry prefers recycled glass because it requires less energy to process and is more cost-effective than virgin glass.

The waste generated in glass recycling is very low during the manufacturing process, and the same glass can be used repeatedly.The carbon footprint caused due to glass packaging can be dramatically reduced through the use of recycled glass.

For instance, every 10% of recycled glass or cullet used in production results in an ~5% reduction in carbon emissions and saves ~3% of energy.The innovation in the glass recycling industry to improve the efficiency of the recycling rate has created attractive opportunities for recycled glass in the coming years.

In the construction industry, recycled glass is used in concrete glass asphalt substrate, tiles, masonry blocks, flooring, and other decorative purposes. The major factors driving the recycled glass market growth are increased demand for eco-friendly packaging and per-capita income in developing economies. The COVID-19 pandemic has further decreased the demand for recycled glass due to the slowdown of major economies across the globe. Furthermore, the growth in the food & beverages, pharmaceutical, construction, and paints & coatings industries in various countries is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the recycled glass market during the forecast period. However, the fluctuations in the prices of glass cullet and other product type are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the recycled glass market is segmented into glass cullet, glass fines, and glass powder.The glass cullet segment held the largest share in the recycled glass market in 2021.

The glass cullet is mostly used in bottles and containers, for manufacturing flat glass, and also in highway beads. Glass cullet in the industry is also known as furnace-ready recycled glass and is highly preferred in packaging industries.

In 2020, Europe held the largest revenue share of the recycled glass market.The major factor driving the recycled glass market growth in Europe is the high demand for recycled glass from the food & beverages, pharmaceutical, construction, and paints & coatings industries.

Strong pharmaceutical and food & beverages industries in countries such as Germany, France, the UK, and Italy creates strong demand for recycled glass used in the packaging of finished products.The modernization and high purchasing power, especially in the developed economy, have led to an upsurge in the consumption of packaged products.

The growing construction industry creates massive demand for recycled glass in Europe, further contributing to the recycled glass market growth.

Coloured Aggregates Inc.; Gallo Glass Company; Strategic Materials, Inc.; Vetropack; O-I Glass, Inc.; Dlubak Glass Company; G.R.L, Glasrecycling; Ardagh Group S.A.; Bradish Glass, Inc.; and Momentum Recycling, LLC are some of the major players operating in the recycled glass market. Players operating in the market are constantly focusing on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches. These market players are highly focused on the development of high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill the customer’s requirements.

The size of the overall recycled glass market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the recycled glass market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289932/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg issues dire economic warning to Meta employees

    Zuckerberg's chilling message to Meta Platforms Inc. employees: The company faces one of the "worst downturns that we've seen in recent history" that will necessitate a scaling back in hires and resources.

  • Iran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is being forced to discount its already cheap crude even more as a top ally gains a bigger foothold in the key Chinese market.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesChina has become an important

  • Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The bull cases for these Berkshire portfolio components are wildly different, but both stocks look like winners.

  • Oil Swings as Traders Grapple With Recession Concerns, Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as investors weighed concerns that a global slowdown will erode demand against still-solid physical market signals.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesWest Texas Intermediate future

  • Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia

    For foreign companies still working out what to do with their stranded Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin's seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful warning: Move fast or else. Finnish coffee boss Rolf Ladau was one of the early movers. When Western governments started slapping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the CEO of Paulig realised the coffee roasting business there was no longer viable.

  • Pain at the pump

    Skyrocketing gas prices are squeezing working Americans and feeding inflation. How did we get here?

  • Believe it or not, gas prices have been edging down this Fourth of July — here’s why

    As record-breaking numbers of Americans pack their cars and travel to Fourth of July barbecues that will cost them more than last year, they’ll fill up at gas stations where they are likely to be paying just a little less at the pump. Believe it or not, national gas price averages recently have been declining. On Sunday, the average edged down again to $4.81, down from the record high of $5.01 set in mid-June, AAA said.

  • Surging Fuel Costs Are Causing Demand Destruction, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- The global surge in the cost of fuel is starting to weigh on demand, according to the world’s biggest independent oil trader.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesConsumers are being hit by the run-

  • Jeff Bezos Criticizes Biden’s Call for Gas Stations to Cut Prices

    Amazon’s founder said the president’s push is “misdirection.” The White House rejected the criticism.

  • Falling Commodity Prices Raise Hopes That Inflation Has Peaked

    Oil, wheat, natural gas, lumber, corn and other raw materials ended a tumultuous quarter near to or lower than March prices.

  • No guarantees Swiss will always have enough gas, minister says

    Swiss businesses would be first to have energy rationed in the event of supply shortages, Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga told the SonntagsZeitung, warning that the government cannot guarantee there will always be enough gas to go around. Landlocked Switzerland gets its gas via trading hubs in neighbouring countries in the European Union, so disruptions there would also affect Switzerland. Switzerland has relatively low demand for gas, which covers around 15% of total energy consumption.

  • Glut of Goods at Target, Walmart Is a Boon for Liquidators

    Off-price chains are awash in appliances, apparel and outdoor furniture that never made it to stores.

  • Ford Makes a Major Change

    The legacy automaker has just made a decision that will affect consumers buying its electric vehicles via a lease.

  • There is no more retirement': Inflation pushes seniors back into the workforce

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • Teen loses part of her leg in horrific shark attack on Florida beach as family member beats away predator

    Florida has the largest number of unprovoked shark attacks in the US – reporting almost 900 attacks since 1837

  • Samsung produces 3nm chips that can be used for Bitcoin mining

    South Korean tech giant Samsung has started producing chips using its latest 3-nanometer (nm) technology, the company said Thursday. The new chips can be used for Bitcoin mining hardware. See related article: LG to follow Samsung adding NFT features to flagship TVs Fast facts One of the earliest clients for Samsung’s 3nm chips could be […]

  • These 2 Metrics Spell More Bad News for Netflix's Beaten-Down Stock

    Most of Netflix's streaming video rivals offer lower-priced or free tiers of their services to consumers who are willing to watch ads during their programming. Simply put, of the eight major streaming services available in the United States, Netflix ranks last in terms of overall perceived value.

  • Amazon to swap vans for walking and cargo bikes in Central London

    Amazon has said the use of e-cargo bikes and walkers will help it improve its emissions.

  • We want culture, dining and wilderness in areas with homes for $300,000 – so where should we retire?

    When you think of wilderness, is it bear and moose and such, or national forests and other preserved areas, including wildlife management areas and state parks, for hikes? This option puts you on the other side of the country and in a city of 31,000 people some 25 miles west of Knoxville.

  • France's Schneider Electric to sell Russia unit to local management

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's Schneider Electric SE has agreed to sell its Russian unit to the local leadership team, it said on Monday, joining a wave of companies divesting their Russian businesses. Schneider Electric said it expected to write off up to 300 million euros ($313 million) in net book value as a result of the divestment. "Schneider Electric is planning an orderly transfer and is allocating resources to support the employees in Russia and Belarus through the process," the company said.