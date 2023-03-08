U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

Recycled Materials for Mobility Applications Market worth $3.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Recycled Materials for Mobility Applications Market by Material Type (Polymer Materials, Composites), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Component, Application (OEMs, Aftermarkets), And Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2022 to USD 3.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecasted period. The recycled materials for mobility applications market are witnessing significant growth because of the growing demand from sustainable materials for the development of automotive parts and components.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Recycled Materials for Mobility Applications Market". 
188 – Tables 
59 – Figures 
237 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145593417

In terms of volume, polymer materials to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The majority of the recycled plastic polymers found in vehicles are obtained from plastic bottles and caps. Recycled polymers are witnessing a surge in demand from the automotive industry. Recycled materials are increasingly conforming to the standards of the automotive industry and have been in this industry for more than a decade. Recycled polymers are used in many applications, such as automotive fabrics, splash guards, radiator shrouds, and dashboards. Chrysler, Ford, Honda, General Motors, Nissan, and Toyota are some of the major auto manufacturers that use recycled polymers in their vehicles. Recent advancements in recycled materials and recycling technology have resulted in a rapid increase in the use of recycled polymer materials.

In terms of value and volume, the OEMs application is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Recycled materials are used in OEMs and aftermarket applications of the automotive sector. The OEMs segment is the major application of recycled materials. Automotive OEMs are searching for more effective and environment-friendly materials for making automotive parts. Recycled composites and polymers materials are widely used in the automotive industry by OEMs. Some OEMs have turned to recycled plastics to create a more sustainable version of the manufacturing-grade material.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=145593417

Europe is the second-largest region in terms of value during the forecast period.

The recycled materials for mobility applications market in Europe has been growing in recent years due to increasing concerns about sustainability and circular economy. The European Union has set ambitious targets to increase the use of recycled materials, and many countries in Europe have implemented policies and regulations to encourage recycling. The polymer recycling market is also growing in Europe, with a focus on increasing the use of recycled plastic polymers in new products. The EU has set a target of recycling 55% of all plastic by 2030, which is driving investment in new recycling technologies and infrastructure.

Market Players

The Recycled Materials for Mobility Applications Market players active in the market are Toray Industries, Inc., (Japan), Solvay (Belgium), Faurecia (France), Continental AG (Germany), Neste (Finland), Unifi, Inc. (US), Celanese Corporation (US), Custom Polymers, Inc. (US), Procotex (Belgium), Carbon Fiber Recycling (US), SGL Carbon (Germany), and Wellman Advanced Materials (US).

Browse Adjacent Market: Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Recycled Carbon Fiber Market - Global Forecasts To 2026

Recycled Plastic Market – Global Forecast To 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com 
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/recycled-materials-for-mobility-applications-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ 
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/recycled-materials-for-mobility-applications.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recycled-materials-for-mobility-applications-market-worth-3-9-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301765468.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

