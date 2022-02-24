Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market to Grow by USD 65.1 bn | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The recycled materials packaging solutions market is expected to grow by USD 65.1 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market 2022-2026: Scope

The recycled materials packaging solutions market report covers the following areas:

Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing demand for recycled plastics from the packaging industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the recycled materials packaging solutions market. Many industries are adopting green and sustainable solutions owing to the rise in awareness about healthy living and having a clean environment. This has led to a rise in demand for recycled plastics across the world. Recycled plastics lower energy consumption and carbon emission and decrease water consumption to achieve high quality and performance. With a rise in the adoption of green options for various applications, the global recycled materials packaging solutions market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.

The lack of awareness and acceptance of recycled materials packaging solutions will challenge the recycled materials packaging solutions market during the forecast period. The low penetration rate and the lack of awareness of the use of bio-based polymers in developing and underdeveloped countries pose a critical challenge to vendors. Cost-efficient and easily available packaging solutions are preferred over recycled materials packaging solutions in these countries. Crude oil-based polymer resins are less expensive than bio-based polymers.

Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By end-user, the recycled materials packaging solutions market has been segmented into food and beverages, healthcare, and others. The food and beverages segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The changing lifestyles and food habits of people are leading to the growth of the packaged food and beverages industry. This is encouraging various enterprises to launch innovative products, which will further support the growth of the market for recycled materials packaging solutions.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East And Africa. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the recycled materials packaging solutions market, including Amcor Plc, BASF SE, BioPak Pty Ltd., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Friendly Trader Pty.Ltd., International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mondi Group, Ranpak Holdings Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, The Tetra Laval Group, and The West Rock group among others.

Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist recycled materials packaging solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the recycled materials packaging solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the recycled materials packaging solutions market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of recycled materials packaging solutions market vendors

Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 65.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.38 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, BASF SE, BioPak Pty Ltd., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Friendly Trader Pty.Ltd., International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mondi Group, Ranpak Holdings Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, The Tetra Laval Group, and The West Rock group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amcor Plc

10.4 BASF SE

10.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

10.6 International Paper Co.

10.7 Kruger Inc.

10.8 Mondi Group

10.9 Ranpak Holdings Corp.

10.10 Sealed Air Corp.

10.11 Smurfit Kappa Group

10.12 The Tetra Laval Group

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

