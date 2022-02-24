Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market to Grow by USD 65.1 bn | Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The recycled materials packaging solutions market is expected to grow by USD 65.1 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market 2022-2026: Scope
The recycled materials packaging solutions market report covers the following areas:
Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market industry analysis
Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges
The increasing demand for recycled plastics from the packaging industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the recycled materials packaging solutions market. Many industries are adopting green and sustainable solutions owing to the rise in awareness about healthy living and having a clean environment. This has led to a rise in demand for recycled plastics across the world. Recycled plastics lower energy consumption and carbon emission and decrease water consumption to achieve high quality and performance. With a rise in the adoption of green options for various applications, the global recycled materials packaging solutions market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.
The lack of awareness and acceptance of recycled materials packaging solutions will challenge the recycled materials packaging solutions market during the forecast period. The low penetration rate and the lack of awareness of the use of bio-based polymers in developing and underdeveloped countries pose a critical challenge to vendors. Cost-efficient and easily available packaging solutions are preferred over recycled materials packaging solutions in these countries. Crude oil-based polymer resins are less expensive than bio-based polymers.
Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
By end-user, the recycled materials packaging solutions market has been segmented into food and beverages, healthcare, and others. The food and beverages segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The changing lifestyles and food habits of people are leading to the growth of the packaged food and beverages industry. This is encouraging various enterprises to launch innovative products, which will further support the growth of the market for recycled materials packaging solutions.
By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East And Africa. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the recycled materials packaging solutions market, including Amcor Plc, BASF SE, BioPak Pty Ltd., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Friendly Trader Pty.Ltd., International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mondi Group, Ranpak Holdings Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, The Tetra Laval Group, and The West Rock group among others.
Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist recycled materials packaging solutions market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the recycled materials packaging solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the recycled materials packaging solutions market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of recycled materials packaging solutions market vendors
Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 65.1 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.38
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amcor Plc, BASF SE, BioPak Pty Ltd., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Friendly Trader Pty.Ltd., International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mondi Group, Ranpak Holdings Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, The Tetra Laval Group, and The West Rock group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
