RecycLiCo’s Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

RecycLiCo Battery Materials
·3 min read
RecycLiCo Battery Materials
RecycLiCo Battery Materials

SURREY, British Columbia, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or “Company”), a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, and its R&D partner Kemetco Research Inc. (“Kemetco”), is pleased to provide an operational update on the RecycLiCo hydrometallurgical demonstration plant (“the Demo Plant”) in Vancouver, Canada.

RecycLiCo has achieved another milestone in its Demo Plant testing efforts, successfully producing bulk quantities of battery-grade lithium carbonate from an industrial feed of cathode scrap. The Demo Plant has undergone thousands of person-hours over several months which has delivered high-quality battery materials and operational data for continued business development. RecycLiCo’s Demo Plant has attracted industry attention and provided offtake of samples to global companies who are seeking sustainable and robust solutions to meet the growing demand for lithium.

The scaled-up production of battery-grade lithium carbonate from recycled battery waste represents a continued advancement in the transition towards a more sustainable and circular economy. This achievement reinforces the Company's commitment to keeping valuable materials in circulation while minimizing waste. By offering a scalable and robust solution, RecycLiCo is well-positioned to help meet the increasing demand for lithium, a critical component in the production of batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and energy storage systems.

The Demo Plant is a vital platform for further expansion and accelerating RecycLiCo’s commercialization strategy. The Company believes the Demo Plant will continue to add value as an innovation center to continuously advance its hydrometallurgical lithium-ion battery recycling technology, advance business development efforts, and provide engineering data for commercial joint ventures. RecycLiCo intends to continue Demo Plant operation, using black mass feedstock, for process optimization and to produce bulk quantities of battery-ready cathode precursor and lithium hydroxide for advanced product qualification necessary for developing and securing commercial opportunities.

Looking towards the future, RecycLiCo remains committed to advancing sustainable solutions for lithium-ion battery recycling and the development of a circular economy. The successful production of battery-grade lithium, at scale, represents a continued advancement in this journey.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 100% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology, and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes. Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Services
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


