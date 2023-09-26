Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Red 5 Limited's (ASX:RED) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Red 5 Limited engages in the exploration, production, and mining of gold deposits and mineral properties in the Philippines and Australia. On 30 June 2023, the AU$969m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$8.7m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Red 5 will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Red 5, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$35m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 72% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Red 5's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 38% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

