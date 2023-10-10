Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) Stock Catapults 29% Though Its Price And Business Still Lag The Industry

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 29% gain in the last month alone. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 88% in the last year.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Red 5's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.5x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the wider Metals and Mining industry in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 93.2x and even P/S above 529x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

How Has Red 5 Performed Recently?

Recent times haven't been great for Red 5 as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting the current trend of poor revenue growth to continue, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping revenue doesn't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Red 5's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Red 5's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 156% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 111% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 12% per year as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 269% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this in consideration, its clear as to why Red 5's P/S is falling short industry peers. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What Does Red 5's P/S Mean For Investors?

Shares in Red 5 have risen appreciably however, its P/S is still subdued. Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Red 5 maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider industry, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

