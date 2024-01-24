Red 5 Limited's (ASX:RED) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 95% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Red 5 is AU$0.58 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Red 5 is estimated to be 49% undervalued based on current share price of AU$0.29

Analyst price target for RED is AU$0.35 which is 39% below our fair value estimate

How far off is Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$71.2m AU$95.7m AU$108.8m AU$118.5m AU$126.6m AU$133.5m AU$139.4m AU$144.6m AU$149.3m AU$153.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 8.91% Est @ 6.86% Est @ 5.43% Est @ 4.42% Est @ 3.72% Est @ 3.23% Est @ 2.88% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% AU$65.9 AU$81.9 AU$86.2 AU$86.9 AU$85.9 AU$83.8 AU$80.9 AU$77.7 AU$74.2 AU$70.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$794m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$154m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.1%– 2.1%) = AU$2.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$2.6b÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= AU$1.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$2.0b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.3, the company appears quite undervalued at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Red 5 as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.199. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Red 5

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for RED.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Red 5, we've compiled three further items you should look at:

Risks: Be aware that Red 5 is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does RED's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

