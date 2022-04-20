U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

RED 6 SECURES FIRST INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIP WITH SAUDI ARABIAN ADVANCED ELECTRONICS COMPANY

·3 min read

AEC selects Red 6's Augmented Reality technology for aircraft integration

MIAMI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red 6, a revolutionary technology firm at the forefront of augmented reality and synthetic air combat training, is proud to announce its first international partnership with Advanced Electronics Company, a Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) company. "This relationship is indicative of Red 6's commitment to delivering technology solutions for the U.S. and our Allies. We are honored to join the technical exchange between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, which has benefited both nations for decades, and will contribute to the Kingdom's Vision 2030," said Daniel Robinson, Founder, and CEO of Red 6.

Red 6 (PRNewsfoto/Red 6)
Red 6 (PRNewsfoto/Red 6)

Advanced Electronics Company, a national leader in the field of modern electronics, manufacturing, repair, and maintenance, has exclusively selected Red 6's Augmented Reality platform to integrate into Air platforms. "We are pleased to confirm a strategic partnership with Red 6. Their Augmented Reality System has demonstrated an advanced range of solutions that will be key to the future of our defense and aerospace business, moreover, this partnership will enable and accelerate Saudi Arabia's efforts in support of the Vision 2030 goal to localize 50% of the Kingdom's defense spending by 2030," said Eng. Ziad Al Musallam, CEO of Advanced Electronics Company. "The Augmented Reality system will support and improve training to meet current and future threats," continued Eng. Ziad Al Musallam. While initially focused on defense applications, the partnership also endeavors to bring Red 6's unique and fully outdoor capable augmented reality technology to commercial applications in the Kingdom.

This collaboration will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic regional partner through enhanced training, which has been and continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Arabian Gulf region and broader Middle East.

Red 6 has redefined how warfighters will train by developing Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) and Combined Augmented Reality Battlespace Operational Network System (CARBON). Both systems facilitate blending live, virtual, and constructive assets seamlessly into the real world and outdoors, which allows for more efficient and effective training for the Warfighter by enabling users to engage in both one-on-one and more complex campaign-level training.

"This is an exciting step forward for both the U.S. and our Allies, as the adoption of Red 6's technology will dramatically improve the quality of training they will receive. We owe it to them to continue innovating, so they remain the best trained and best-equipped warfighters globally," concluded Robinson.

About Red 6
Red 6, founded in 2018, is the creator of Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) and Combined Augmented Reality Battlespace Operational Network (CARBON). Red 6's Systems are the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that works in dynamic outdoor environments. They allow Virtual and Constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments. By blending augmented reality and artificial intelligence and using both the indoor and outdoor space around us as a medium, Red 6 has redefined the limits of how the world will experience, share, and interact with its information.

About Advanced Electronic Company
AEC Established in 1988 and headquartered in Riyadh, AEC is a leader in the electronics, technology, and manufacturing industries. The company designs, develops, manufactures, maintains, and repairs advanced systems and products in the defense and aerospace, information and communications technology, security, and energy sectors. It employs more than 2,200 employees, 85 percent of whom are Saudis, who include over 800 highly skilled and certified male and female engineers.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-6-secures-first-international-partnership-with-saudi-arabian-advanced-electronics-company-301528652.html

SOURCE Red 6

